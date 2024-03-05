Malaysia Construction Industry Research Report 2024-2033, Featuring Gamuda, IJM, YTL, WCT Holdings, Malaysian Resources, Gadang Holdings, Hock Seng Lee, Mudajaya Group and Muhibbah Engineering

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Construction Industry Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In any country, the construction industry is significant, serving as a pillar of the economy while having a direct impact on the quality of life and urban landscape. The industry's prosperity often reflects the nation's economic health and stage of development. In addition, its growth influences other sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, and finance, and thus has an impact on the broader economy. Therefore, the construction industry typically occupies a prominent position and exerts considerable influence within a country.



The construction market in Malaysia is divided into six sectors, namely Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Construction, Energy and Utilities Construction, Institutional Construction and Residential Construction. In 2023, the infrastructure construction sector accounted for the highest market share, followed by residential construction.



Strengths of Malaysian construction sector are attributed by capabilities of Malaysian construction companies to implement projects namely construction of buildings, roads and highways, railways, bridges and airports, water treatment and power plants; steel structure fabrication, installation and erection; mixed development projects including housing, hotels, leisure and luxury residences; and building maintenance, including for high-rise towers.



The steady growth of the Malaysian economy has provided a solid foundation for the expansion of the construction industry. Economic growth has driven demand for residential, commercial and industrial buildings as well as increased investment in infrastructure projects. The Malaysian government has played an important role in promoting the construction industry by stimulating the economy through the implementation of various construction projects and infrastructure programs such as the construction of roads, bridges and public transportation systems. In addition, the government has also introduced social welfare programs such as low-cost housing schemes, further boosting the demand for the construction sector.



Malaysia's construction industry has attracted significant FDI, particularly in the real estate and commercial construction sectors. Foreign investors are optimistic about Malaysia's high growth potential and strategic position, which has boosted the construction sector.



In 2023, the Malaysia construction market size was estimated at USD 35.5 billion and is expected to reach 67.3 billion USD in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. Although the Malaysian construction industry will face the challenges of lack of skilled labor and lax regulation, it will continue to grow in the future with the support of government policies and advanced technology.

Report Scope:

Malaysia Construction Industry Overview

The economic and policy environment of the construction industry in Malaysia

Malaysia construction industry market size, 2024-2033

Analysis of major Malaysia construction industry manufacturers

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Malaysia's Construction Industry

What are the key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the construction industry in Malaysia during the forecast period 2024-2033?

Which companies are the key players in the Malaysia construction industry market and what are their competitive advantages?

What is the expected revenue of Malaysia construction industry market during the forecast period of 2024-2033?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of the Malaysia construction industry market is expected to dominate the market in 2032?

What are the main negative factors facing the construction industry in Malaysia?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $67.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Malaysia





1 Overview of Malaysia

1.1 Geographical situation

1.2 Demographic structure of Malaysia

1.3 The economic situation in Malaysia

1.4 Minimum Wage in Malaysia 2013-2022

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the construction industry in Malaysia



2 Overview of Malaysia's construction industry

2.1 History of Malaysia architecture development

2.2 FDI in Malaysia's construction sector

2.3 Policy environment of Malaysia's construction industry



3 Malaysia construction industry supply and demand situation

3.1 Malaysia construction industry supply situation

3.2 Malaysia construction industry demand situation



4 Malaysia construction industry import and export status

4.1 Import and export

4.1.1 Malaysia's construction imports and import volume

4.1.2 Main import sources of Malaysia construction

4.2 Malaysia's construction industry export status

4.2.1 Malaysia's construction export volume and export value

4.2.2 Malaysia's main export destinations for construction



5 Cost analysis of the construction industry in Malaysia

5.1 Malaysia construction industry cost analysis

5.2 Charges for construction works in Malaysia



6 Malaysia Construction Industry Market Competition

6.1 Barriers to entry in Malaysia's construction industry

6.1.1 Brand barriers

6.1.2 Quality Barriers

6.1.3 Capital Barriers

6.2 Competitive structure of Malaysia's construction industry



7 Analysis of major construction companies in Malaysia

Gamuda Berhad

IJM Corporation Berhad

YTL Corporation Berhad

WCT Holdings Berhad

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad

Gadang Holdings Berhad

Hock Seng Lee Berhad (HSL)

Mudajaya Group Berhad

Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd

Sunway Construction Group Berhad

8 Malaysia Construction Industry Outlook 2023-2032

8.1 Analysis of development factors in Malaysia's construction industry

8.2 Malaysia Construction Industry Supply Forecast

8.3 Malaysia Construction Market Demand Forecast

8.4 Malaysia construction industry import and export forecast

