South Africa Consumer Credit Market Report 2023: Focus on Auto Lending, Card Lending, Durables Lending, Education Lending, Home Lending

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Credit in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for consumer credit gross lending is set to continue to increase in 2023, despite the South African Reserve Bank's consecutive rises in interest rates to stabilise inflationary pressures. This trend has been driven mainly by declining disposable incomes across high- and middle-income households, with more consumers relying on credit to get to the end of the month. As demand has risen, more retailers have partnered with credit providers to expand their offerings.
The Consumer Credit in South Africa report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Auto Lending, Card Lending, Durables Lending, Education Lending, Home Lending, Other Personal Lending.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Credit market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
CONSUMER CREDIT IN SOUTH AFRICA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- Demand for consumer credit increases as the cost of living rises
- Fintechs drive innovation in micro-lending
- Intensified power outages give traction to solar panel loans
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- High interest rates expected to stabilise as inflation decreases
- Micro-lending will benefit from RPP expansion
CATEGORY DATA
- Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2018-2023
- Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2018-2023
- Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2023-2028
- Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028
- Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2023-2028
- Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028
CONSUMER LENDING IN SOUTH AFRICA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Consumer lending in 2023: The big picture
- Buy now pay later benefits from improved penetration
- Leading telecommunication companies tap into micro-lending
- Spike in interest rate affects demand from middle-income consumers and first-time home owners
- What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
- Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2018-2023
- Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2018-2023
- Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2018-2023
- Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2018-2023
- Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2018-2023
- Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2018-2023
- Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2023-2028
- Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028
- Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2023-2028
- Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3l8qf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.