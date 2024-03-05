South Africa Consumer Credit Market Report 2023: Focus on Auto Lending, Card Lending, Durables Lending, Education Lending, Home Lending

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Credit in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Demand for consumer credit gross lending is set to continue to increase in 2023, despite the South African Reserve Bank's consecutive rises in interest rates to stabilise inflationary pressures. This trend has been driven mainly by declining disposable incomes across high- and middle-income households, with more consumers relying on credit to get to the end of the month. As demand has risen, more retailers have partnered with credit providers to expand their offerings.



The Consumer Credit in South Africa report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.



Product coverage: Auto Lending, Card Lending, Durables Lending, Education Lending, Home Lending, Other Personal Lending.



Key Topics Covered:



CONSUMER CREDIT IN SOUTH AFRICA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Demand for consumer credit increases as the cost of living rises

Fintechs drive innovation in micro-lending

Intensified power outages give traction to solar panel loans

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

High interest rates expected to stabilise as inflation decreases

Micro-lending will benefit from RPP expansion

CATEGORY DATA

Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2018-2023

Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2018-2023

Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2023-2028

Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2023-2028

Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

CONSUMER LENDING IN SOUTH AFRICA



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer lending in 2023: The big picture

Buy now pay later benefits from improved penetration

Leading telecommunication companies tap into micro-lending

Spike in interest rate affects demand from middle-income consumers and first-time home owners

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2018-2023

Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2018-2023

Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2018-2023

Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2018-2023

Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2018-2023

Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2018-2023

Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2023-2028

Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2023-2028

Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

