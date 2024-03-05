ForbesWeb3 and Inspect Forge Partnership to Introduce Verified Digital Badge for Inner Circle Members

Victoria, Seychelles, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForbesWeb3 and Inspect, a leader in Social Fi technology, have formed a partnership to introduce a digital badge designed exclusively for Forbes Inner Circle members on X. This collaboration combines Forbes' tradition of exclusivity with Inspect's digital verification technology to offer a new approach to digital membership authentication.





ForbesWeb3 and Inspect Forge Partnership

At the core of this partnership is the Forbes Inner Circle Badge, developed by Inspect to seamlessly integrate with X. The badge serves as a symbol of membership and, more importantly, as a verification of the member's status, supported by Inspect's AI analytics.

Oliver Cohen, the president of Inspect, shared his perspective on the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with ForbesWeb3 marks an important development for digital communities. We're bringing together Forbes' renowned legacy and our tech expertise to enhance how membership and prestige are recognized online. This initiative is about adding real value and trust to digital identities."

The badge is not just a symbol but an enhancement of the digital profiles of Forbes Inner Circle members, providing a visible and verified indication of their membership on X. This reflects a move towards more secure and trusted online interactions.

The launch of this badge through the ForbesWeb3 and Inspect collaboration sets the stage for potential future projects that could further influence digital community engagement and membership verification. This partnership is focused on using technology to strengthen trust and value in digital identities, suggesting a future where digital and traditional forms of recognition blend more seamlessly.

About Inspect

Inspect stands at the forefront of Web3 as a Layer 2 solution, empowering users within X (Twitter) and other social ecosystems with indispensable tools and insights for navigating the dynamic realms of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents in here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.