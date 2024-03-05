Norton Rose Fulbright welcomes back Neely Agin as US Head of Antitrust

Washington, DC, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that Neely Agin has rejoined the firm as its US Head of Antitrust. A partner in the Washington, DC office, she previously practiced at the firm from 1997-2018.

Agin focuses on antitrust and competition matters, guiding companies through merger review and clearance processes and other antitrust investigations by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC). She develops creative strategies to reduce antitrust risk for clients contemplating M&A transactions.

With decades of experience, Agin counsels clients across all industries and has worked extensively in the retail, energy and healthcare sectors on a variety of antitrust issues, including contracting practices, distribution restrictions, the formation and operation of joint ventures, trade association activities, information exchanges and pricing practices. She also provides compliance training to clients and advises them in the development, implementation and enforcement of global antitrust compliance programs.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Neely is a leader with an impressive track record of advising clients on complex antitrust matters. She made valuable contributions to our firm for two decades, and I am delighted she is returning to lead our US antitrust practice.”

Robin Adelstein, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Antitrust and Competition as well as the firm’s US Co-Head of Commercial Litigation, commented:

“Neely has significant experience representing clients in merger reviews and other antitrust investigations conducted by the DOJ, FTC and state attorneys general, which will benefit our clients substantially. Clients love working with Neely, and I’m eager to collaborate with her again as we continue to grow our antitrust practice both in the US and globally.”

Agin, who has steered hundreds of transactions through the US and global merger-control review process, said:

“I’m honored and excited to be back at Norton Rose Fulbright. During my previous years with the firm, I watched it grow into a global platform. I look forward to working with our clients, who are busier than ever with increased regulatory enforcement and antitrust scrutiny, with the support of the elite platform that the firm is today.

Licensed in the District of Columbia and Maryland, Agin received her law degree magna cum laude from Case Western Reserve School of Law, where she was a member of Case Western Reserve Law Review and the Order of the Coif, and her bachelor’s degree from Emory University.

