Global Ecommerce in Consumer Goods, Foodservice, Packaging Thematic Intelligence Report 2023

Convenience sells. Consumers have grown reliant on the services ecommerce provides, which allow them to purchase items and have them delivered to their homes, sometimes within the hour. As this becomes the norm, companies with ecommerce capabilities must innovate and adapt to satisfy consumers' growing demands.



Ecommerce, or electronic commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods and services using the internet. Ecommerce platforms have considerably altered the traditional shopper journey. No longer are shoppers comparing products across only a handful of physical stores. Instead, they have access to a wealth of instantly available information, with the ability to compare prices at the click of a button. The advantages of ecommerce over traditional retail are plentiful. Online retailers enjoy lower costs and access to a larger customer base. They are always open for business, easier to scale up, and collect vast troves of detailed customer data.



Naturally, ecommerce is not perfect. There are many considerations ecommerce players must bear in mind to ensure that they are catering to the unique needs of online customers. For example, since purchases occur online, customers cannot touch or try on products before buying. Consequently, online transactions often feel less personal. Consumers also have different preferences. For example, some may find chatbots on websites useful, while others may find them annoying and unhelpful.



Scope

Ecommerce allows companies to sell their products or services without needing a physical presence. Increased rents, exacerbated by high interest rates, have made online real estate increasingly attractive.

In response to the ecommerce trend, grocery stores are investing in more digital-first methods such as quick-commerce warehouses and direct-to-consumer channels.

Foodservice providers are looking into food delivery solutions and virtual kitchens. Packaging brands are also specializing in ecommerce with robust sustainable solutions.

As more and more sellers go online, the ecommerce landscape will continue to evolve to provide for the ever-expanding range of goods on offer.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Industry trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

The impact of ecommerce on the consumer goods industry

The impact of ecommerce on the foodservice industry

The impact of ecommerce on the packaging industry

Timeline

Signals

Consumer, foodservice, and packaging M&A trends

Venture financing trends in consumer, foodservice and packaging

Patent trends in consumer goods, foodservice and packaging

Hiring trends

Social media trends in consumer goods and foodservice

Value Chain

Ecommerce as a service

Marketing

Customer interface

Order management

Transaction processing

Fulfillment

After-sales service

Data analytics

Companies

Public tech companies

Private tech companies

Leading ecommerce adopters in consumer goods

Leading ecommerce adopters in foodservice

Leading ecommerce adopters in packaging

Sector Scorecards

Consumer sector scorecard

Foodservice sector scorecard

Packaging sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Meta

Microsoft

Shopify

Tencent

Uber

Walmart

ByteDance

Epic Games

Klarna

Shein

Kraft Heinz

Nestle

Reckitt

Chipotle

Yoshinoya

Domino's

McDonald's

Avery Dennison

Smurfit Kappa

Tetra

Laval

Westrock

Swiggy

TikTok

CommerceHub

HungerStation

Zomato

