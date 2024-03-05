Central United States Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Industry Salary Survey Report 2023

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 United States Salary Survey Report + Compensation Data Platform of Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Industry - Central Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 Engineering and Architecture Firm Salary Survey Reports are the most up-to-date and comprehensive compensation survey reports for engineering firms operating in any region of the U.S. Based on data gathered between January 2023 and December 2023, from a broad sampling of engineering and architecture firms in the U.S., these reports are an industry standard for firm leaders and human resources directors looking to benchmark their staff's compensation.

Access to the Comp Data Platform from the analyst which offers the latest real-time AEC data on one simple to use platform, including typical work location (home vs. office vs. field), bonus data based on job title, total compensation figures, and more!

Central Salary Data including: Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin

The 2024 Engineering Firm Salary Surveys will help you:

Compare your staff's salaries to those in firms just like your own

Find out what the normal salary range is for every type and level of position in engineering firms

See how salaries change as firms grow in size and help you prepare for your own firm's future

Evaluate salaries on a state-by-state and regional basis

See how salaries have changed over the years with trend data

Services/Disciplines Data

Data is clearly broken out by state or region and firm size so you can make comparisons between your firm and others just like it. The following services/disciplines are included in the 2023 Salary Reports:

Architecture

Land planning

Landscape architecture

Technical Staff Data

Data on technical staff is broken into five levels:

Entry-Level

Project Engineer

Project Manager

Department Head

Principals

Management and Administrative Data

Descriptions and average years of experience are included for all titles in the survey.

CEO

CFO

COO

Branch Managers

IT Managers

Marketing Directors & Managers

Administrative Staff

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3pcnq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.