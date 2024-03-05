Portugal General Insurance Industry Report 2023: Market Size and Trends, Line of Business, Distribution, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts, 2018-2022 and 2023-2027

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal General Insurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Portugal General Insurance Market Size and Trends by Line of Business, Distribution, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027' report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Portugal's general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2018-22) and forecast period (2023-27).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Portugal's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Portugal's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Portugal's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Portugal's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

Portugal's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Portugal's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by the Portugal's general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for Portugal's general insurance segment for the report's 2018-22 review period, and projected figures for the 2023-27 forecast period.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in Portugal and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Fidelidade - Companhia De Seguros

Generali Seguros

Ageas Seguros

Companhia de Seguros Allianz Portugal

Zurich Insurance

Liberty Seguros

Lusitania Seguros

Credito Agricola Seguros

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rp1qjx

