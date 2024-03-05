Seven Key Markets In The Services Industry - The Business Research Company

LONDON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay ahead of the competition by utilizing The Business Research Company's industry reports on the Services sector. These reports offer crucial insights into market trends, growth factors, challenges, and opportunities. With thorough analysis, businesses can make informed decisions and develop strategic initiatives to maintain a competitive edge in the market.



1. Coworking Space Global Market Report 2024





The coworking space market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $19.05 billion in 2023 to $22.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This growth is attributed to cultural shifts towards collaboration, evolving work cultures, and urbanization trends. However, the market faces challenges due to the increase in remote work prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this setback, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $40.4 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 15.8%. Asia-Pacific leads the market, with North America following closely behind. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

2. Leasing Global Market Report 2024





Leasing provides a financial arrangement where entities pay to use property, vehicles, or equipment for a set period, spreading out cash outflows over time. Types of leasing include automotive equipment, consumer goods, machinery, and intangible assets. The leasing market has grown rapidly $1,685.5 billion in 2023, reaching $1,856.11 billion in 2024 with a 10.1% CAGR, driven by factors like emerging market growth and demand from aerospace and defense.

It's projected to grow to $2,738.03 billion in 2028 with a 10.2% CAGR, fueled by global population growth, urbanization, and the rise of electric vehicles. Trends include online services, investment in medical equipment, IoT for fleet management, and focus on environmental-friendly options like electric vehicles.

3. Real Estate Global Market Report 2024





The real estate market encompasses rental, agency, and brokerage services, offered online and offline, and includes fully furnished, semi-furnished, and unfurnished properties. Subsegments consist of residential and non-residential buildings, mini warehouses, and other services. Market size is projected to increase from $4016.66 billion in 2023 to $4314.99 billion in 2024 at a 7.4% CAGR, driven by economic growth, affordable housing demand, and government initiatives.

Expected to reach $5667.94 billion in 2028 with a 7.1% CAGR, fueled by infrastructure investments, urbanization, and population growth. Trends include blockchain integration, data analytics, augmented reality, virtual reality, AI technology, and alternative payment methods for rent.

4. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2024





The NGOs and charitable organizations market has experienced robust growth, increasing from $313.29 billion in 2023 to $331.66 billion in 2024, with a 5.9% CAGR. This growth is attributed to emerging market expansion, rising disposable incomes, corporate-NGO partnerships, and increased public donations. Expected to reach $411.19 billion in 2028, with a 5.5% CAGR, driven by growing corporate social responsibility, environmental awareness, internet usage, and economic development.

Key trends include adopting mobile technologies for donation processes, leveraging crowdfunding platforms, investing in CRM software for donor communication, partnering with corporations for impactful change, utilizing predictive analytics, and embracing virtual fundraising campaigns. Major players like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Direct Relief are introducing innovative tools such as Payroll Core to enhance service delivery for NGOs and charitable organizations.

5. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2024





The automotive repair and maintenance market has shown robust growth, increasing from $907.72 billion in 2023 to $990.04 billion in 2024, with a 9.1% CAGR. This growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, environmental concerns leading to the reuse of automotive parts, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and urbanization. Expected to reach $1381 billion in 2028, with an 8.7% CAGR, fueled by sustainability efforts, vehicle failure rate, government regulations on automotive waste, and higher vehicle purchase costs.

Key trends include adopting predictive maintenance solutions, enhancing safety features, integrating advanced technology, implementing big data analytics, and pursuing mergers and acquisitions for market expansion.

6. Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2024





The real estate rental market has experienced robust growth, increasing from $2,601.92 billion in 2023 to $2,806.83 billion in 2024, with a 7.9% CAGR. This growth is attributed to factors like consumer confidence, economic conditions, and global events. Expected to reach $3,749.95 billion in 2028, with a 7.5% CAGR, driven by sustainability practices, remote work trends, affordability challenges, and government policies.

Key trends include remote work impact, technology integration, sustainability, flexible lease terms, affordable housing initiatives, and health and safety concerns. The rising home prices due to lockdowns and interest rates are boosting demand for rental properties. Major companies are introducing innovative platforms like Airbnb-friendly buildings to cater to evolving market needs. Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by North America, covering regions across the globe.

7. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2024





The real estate agency and brokerage market encompasses businesses selling, renting, and managing properties for clients, segmented by property type, mode (online/offline), and type of brokerage. It includes residential, non-residential, and self-storage units brokers. The market is projected to grow from $1,414.75 billion in 2023 to $1,508.15 billion in 2024 at a 6.6% CAGR, driven by economic growth and government initiatives.

Expected to reach $1,917.99 billion in 2028, with a 6.2% CAGR, due to infrastructure investment, population growth, and urbanization. Key trends include metaverse adoption, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, consumer-facing platforms, and strategic collaborations. Urbanization is fueling demand, with a significant rural-to-urban migration expected globally, offering opportunities for real estate service providers to cater to the growing need for housing and commercial spaces.

