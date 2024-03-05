Canada Oil & Gas Pipeline Construction Industry Report 2024: Pipeline Construction Companies Forecast to Exhibit Growth as Oil Sands Production is Set to Expand

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Pipeline Construction in Canada - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Oil and gas pipeline construction companies develop and maintain pipelines to help transport hydrocarbons to their destination. Contractors also develop relevant infrastructure like facilities, processing plants and refineries. Companies have experienced major volatility as price fluctuation was rampant for most of the period. Plummeting prices amid the pandemic led to a dip in activity, but a rebounding economy and the need for oil and gas temporarily revived construction shortly after. Overall, industry revenue has been declining at a CAGR of 0.3% over the past five years, and is expected to reach $11.8 billion in 2023. This includes a 3% fall in 2023 alone.
The Oil and Gas Pipeline Construction industry in Canada constructs gas and oil pipelines, mains, pumping stations, refineries, storage tanks and other related structures.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
