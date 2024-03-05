Canada Oil & Gas Pipeline Construction Industry Report 2024: Pipeline Construction Companies Forecast to Exhibit Growth as Oil Sands Production is Set to Expand

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Pipeline Construction in Canada - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Oil and gas pipeline construction companies develop and maintain pipelines to help transport hydrocarbons to their destination. Contractors also develop relevant infrastructure like facilities, processing plants and refineries. Companies have experienced major volatility as price fluctuation was rampant for most of the period. Plummeting prices amid the pandemic led to a dip in activity, but a rebounding economy and the need for oil and gas temporarily revived construction shortly after. Overall, industry revenue has been declining at a CAGR of 0.3% over the past five years, and is expected to reach $11.8 billion in 2023. This includes a 3% fall in 2023 alone.



The Oil and Gas Pipeline Construction industry in Canada constructs gas and oil pipelines, mains, pumping stations, refineries, storage tanks and other related structures.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Key Topics Covered:



About This Industry

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance



Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

Major Companies



Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/953j42

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.