Global Oil & Gas Predictive Maintenance Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: AI, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things Adds Enormous Value to Predictive Maintenance Strategies

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence - Predictive Maintenance in Oil & Gas (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the use of predictive maintenance technologies in the oil and gas industry. It establishes a predictive maintenance value chain for the oil and gas industry and identifies key players across this value chain.

Predictive maintenance helps improve productivity through timely maintenance intervention. Maintenance strategies in the oil and gas industry have gradually transformed from their early days in the nineteenth century. To achieve operational longevity, timely maintenance is necessary to prevent expensive repair works and unplanned production outages. Technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and the internet of things (IoT) add enormous value to predictive maintenance strategies.



It offers contracts analysis of maintenance activities across upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas companies, and oilfield services companies in the predictive maintenance theme.

Reasons to Buy

Identify recent industry, technology, and macroeconomic trends in the predictive maintenance theme.

Identify growth opportunities for oil and gas industry players in hydrogen economy.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and their role in the predictive maintenance theme.

Identify and benchmark key oilfield services companies participating in the predictive maintenance value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

The evolution of maintenance: from reactive to proactive

Predictive maintenance technologies in the oil and gas industry

The importance of setting up a predictive maintenance system

Trends

Oil and gas trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Industry Analysis

Predictive maintenance in the upstream sector

Predictive maintenance in the midstream sector

Predictive maintenance in the downstream sector

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Physical layer

Connectivity layer

Data layer

Services layer

App layer

Companies

Oil and gas companies

Oilfield services companies

Glossary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dx4osn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.