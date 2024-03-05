PALMER’S LAUNCHES NEW NATURAL BOND REPAIR HAIRCARE PROVEN TO REINFORCE AND RENEW DAMAGED BONDS

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmer’s®, a brand with over 180 years of product expertise and pioneers in the natural ingredient category, announces their nationwide launch of the new Coconut Oil Formula® Amino Bonding Complex System that delivers salon quality bond repair. The products were developed to address consumer’s desire for an accessibly priced, natural bonding solution that helps transform severely damaged hair, the main concern for 80 percent of women in the U.S.

This new Amino Bonding Complex system is affordably priced from $2.99 - $12.99 and includes the following:

Bonding Conditioning Masque: A highly concentrated, bond conditioning reparative masque that instantly detangles, deeply nourishes and seals in hydration

Bonding Leave-In Treatment: A reparative leave-in treatment that instantly detangles, strengthens, minimizes frizz and provides ongoing protection from the inside out.

Bonding Hair Gloss: A fast-acting, high gloss treatment that strengthens damaged bonds, reduces breakage, gives brilliant shine, softness and hydration.

Bonding Healing Oil: A concentrated non silicone hair oil that renews, strengthens, and provides ongoing protection, including from heat styling tools up to 450°F.

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Amino Bonding Complex is a proprietary natural bonding technology, uniquely formulated to restore and protect hair bonds that have been severely damaged by chemicals, styling and/or the environment. Fueled naturally by Arginine Amino Acids, Biotin and Collagen, this bonding complex penetrates to the hair’s cortex, helping to support the keratin structure and reinforce damaged hair bonds. At a molecular level, this ultra-reparative technology helps to reduce breakage by 94%, protect growing hair and increase shine by 119%. With each use, hair becomes stronger, shinier and more manageable.

“The Palmer’s Amino Bonding Complex hair bonding system is uniquely positioned with a proprietary natural, multi-action bonding technology of Arginine, Biotin and Collagen, what we call ABC power, offering a deep and lasting solution to severe hair damage,” said Rebecca Brown, Vice President of Marketing at E.T. Browne Drug Co. “The result is not just superficial improvement, but a fundamental transformation that enhances the overall health of your hair.”

The Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Amino Bonding Complex is suitable for all hair types, textures, and porosity levels. This hair bonding system is a go-to solution for individuals that embrace styling versatility, but also want to repair the wear and maintain beautiful, healthy hair.

The Amino Bonding Complex system is available at Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and Amazon.

About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.





E.T. Browne Drug Co., maker of Palmer's®, is a family-owned business and one of America's most loved skincare companies. For 180 years, Palmer's® has been a trusted brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The name Palmer's is synonymous with high-quality, efficacious natural skin and hair care product lines including Cocoa Butter Formula, Coconut Oil Formula, Shea Formula and Skin Success. To learn more about E.T. Browne Drug Co, visit www.palmers.com, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram.

