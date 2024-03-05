Diagnostic Industry Revelations: Comprehensive Analysis of Global Distribution Deals from 2016 to 2024 Unveiled

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distribution Deals in Diagnostics 2016 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A newly compiled research publication provides expansive insights into the distribution deals that have taken place within the diagnostics sector between the years 2016 and 2024. This exhaustive report stands as an authoritative resource for companies and investors interested in understanding the dynamic trends and the financial structures characterizing the diagnostics industry's distribution agreements.
The document delves into the details of why and how organizations enter distribution partnerships, presenting an invaluable analysis of detailed deal terms, including payment schedules and contractual nuances that are seldom disclosed in public releases but can have significant implications on the outcomes of these arrangements. By exploring the inner workings of these deals, stakeholders can gain a thorough understanding of the negotiation landscape, helping them to streamline their strategic planning and decision-making processes.
Key Insights and Benefits
The report meticulously segments the distribution deals data, providing keen insights and several points of benefit including:
- An in-depth examination of distribution deal trends since 2016 within the diagnostics industry.
- A systematic categorization of distribution deals, offering a benchmark analysis to evaluate market transaction values.
- Financial term revelations, giving a clear picture of payment structures inherent in these agreements.
- A directory of distribution agreements organized by company, therapeutic area, and technology type, enhanced with links to the complete deal records and contract documents where available online.
- Identification of the most prolific dealmakers in the distribution space, coupled with in-depth analysis of significant deals sorted by their headline value.
The document further serves to elucidate the structure of distribution deals typically undertaken in the diagnostics arena, discussing the hierarchy and intricacies that govern these strategic partnerships.
Report Scope and Coverage
Encapsulating a period of significant development in the diagnostics industry, the report underscores:
- Comprehensive listings of distribution deals that have been publicly announced since 2016, complete with access to related contract documents where submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission.
- Profiling of the most active distribution deal-making entities, providing insight into their operational strategies and market impact.
- Exploration of the leading distribution deals by their assigned value, providing a clearer understanding of industry valuations.
This analysis is crucial for those looking to perform due diligence on potential partners, offering a window into past negotiation patterns and terms that could influence future agreements. The report not only poses as a strategic tool for those actively involved in the distribution negotiations but also for investors and analysts keen on dissecting the growth levers and competitive dynamics of the diagnostics marketplace. It epitomizes an exhaustive research effort, culminating in a publication designed to facilitate informed decision-making and foster seamless negotiations within the diagnostics industry.
Understanding detailed contractual arrangements allows for stronger due diligence and foreknowledge of key considerations such as payment triggers, rights transferal, exclusivity terms, and more. A glimpse into such comprehensive data and analytics can propel industry professionals toward more favorable and strategic business deals in the competitive landscape of diagnostics.
The inclusion of a multitude of tables and figures furthers the comprehensiveness of the report, providing visual representations to supplement the analysis of distribution deal-making activities in the diagnostics sector.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in distribution dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Overview of distribution deal structure
Chapter 4 - Leading distribution deals
Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers
Deal directory
- Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by companies A-Z
- Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by therapy area
- Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by technology type
Companies Mentioned
- 1health.io
- 2cureX
- 3D BioMed
- 4bases
- 5-Diagnostics
- 7D Surgical
- 221b Foundation
- Abacus Diagnostica
- AB Analitica
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Rapid Diagnostics
- Abbvie
- Abingdon Health
- ABL Diagnostics
- AB Scientific
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Access BIO
- AceCGT Life Science
- ACIST Medical Systems
- ACON Biotech
- Acupath Laboratories
- Acurable
- AddLife
- Adial Pharmaceuticals
- Aditx Therapeutics
- Admera Health
- ADS
- Advanced Accelerator Applications
- Advanced Human Imaging
- Advanced Medical German Company of Kuwait
- Advanced Ultrasound Systems
- Affinity Proteomics Uppsala
- Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention
- Africa Medical Supplies Platform
- Africa Union
- Agena Bioscience
- Agendia
- Agilent Technologies
- Aidian
- Aidoc
- AI Metrics
- Akers Biosciences
- Ako Med
- Akonni Biosystems
- Alab
- ALBOT Technologies
- Alcanna
- Alercell
- Alfa Instruments
- Al Farabi Medical Laboratories
- Alfasigma
- Algenex
- AlgoMedica
- Align Technology
- ALK-Abello
- Alliance Global FZ
- Alltests Clinical Solutions
- Alpha-Tec Systems
- Alpha Imaging
- Alveo Technologies
- Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies
- Ambu
- A Menarini Diagnostics
- American Medical Depot
- Amoy Diagnostics
- Anixa Biosciences
- Annar Health Technologies
- Anwa Medical
- AnX Robotica
- Aperiomics
- Apollo Med Innovations
- Applied BioCode
- Aptitude Medical Systems
- Arc Medical Design
- Areum Bio
- Aridea Solutions
- Arima Genomics
- AroCell
- Arrow Diagnostics
- Arteriomed
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Aspect Imaging
- ASPiRA Labs
- Astra Formedic
- Atlas Genomics
- Atomo Diagnostics
- Atrys Health
- AutoGenomics
- Avacta
- Avalon GloboCare
- Avantis Medical Systems
- Avellino Labs
- Avricore Health
- Avrobio
- AXIM Biotechnologies
- Axlab
- Axon Diagnostics
- Axon Lab
- Axonlab
- Aytu BioPharma
- B.e. Imaging
- Banner Health
- Bardy Diagnostics
- Bausch & Lomb
- Baxter International
- Bayer
- Bayer Healthcare
- BC Platforms
- Beckman Coulter
- Be Creative Lab
- Becton Dickinson
- Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
- Beijing Leadman Biochemistry
- Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology and Development
- BeMotion
- Bertin Pharma
- Bestbion
- Better Living Now
- BGI
- BHR Pharma
- Biim Ultrasound
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Binx Health
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BioAsia
- Biocartis
- Biocept
- BioCheck
- Biodesix
- BioDiscovery
- BIOgenetiX
- BioGX
- Bioiatriki
- BioIQ
- Biokosmos
- BioLab Sciences
- Biolidics
- Biolife Science
- Biomedica Medizinprodukte
- bioMerieux
- Biomol International
- Bioportugal Quimica Farmaceutica
- Biostar
- Biosynex
- Biotecom
- BioTecon Diagnostics
- bioTRADING Benelux
- Biotronik
- Biovica
- BL&H
- BlackRidge Healthcare
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
- Blue Earth Diagnostics
- BMV Medica
- BND
- Boditech Med
- Boots UK
- BostonGene
- BPGbio
- Bracco
- Brain Scientific
- BrainScope
- Brik
- Bucher Biotec
- Buhlmann Laboratories
- Burning Rock
- Cambridge Bioscience
- Cambridge Neurotech
- Cancer Genetics
- Canon
- Canon Lifecare Solutions
- Capitainer
- Capital X-ray
- CapsoVision
- Capstone Health Alliance
- Cardinal Health
- Cardiologs
- Care GB Plus
- Carestream Health
- Carolina Liquid Chemistries
- CBD Vida
- Cellex
- Cell Microsystems
- CellSafe
- Celmatix
- Celsee
- Cencora
- Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization
- Cepheid
- Cerca Biotech
- Cerveau Technologies
- Change Healthcare
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chembio Diagnostics
- China Biotech Services
- China Grand Pharma
- China Grand Pharmaceutical
- Chindex Medical Limited
- ChromaCode
- Chun Fo Pharmaceutical
- Cipla
- Circulogene
- Citogen
- Clarius Mobile Health
- Clearbridge Biomedics
- Cleveland Diagnostics
- Clinton Health Access Initiative
- CNC Biotech
- Co-Defend
- Co-Diagnostics
- CoaChrom Diagnostica
- Coala Life
- Color Genomics
- Conavi Medical
- Concert Genetics
- Concile
- Contextual Genomics
- Cooper Surgical
- Core Diagnostics India
- Cortechs.ai
- CorTechs Labs
- CorVascular
- Cosmo Bio
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmos Holdings
- CQuentia
- Cruinn Diagnostics
- CS Medical
- CStone Pharmaceuticals
- Cureleads
- CureMetrix
- Curetis
- Curium
- Cyclotek
- Cynvenio
- Cypre
- Dahui Biotech
- Dante Genomics
- Dante Labs
- DarioHealth
- DarwinHealth
- DASA
- Daxor
- DCN Diagnostics
- Decision Diagnostics
- Device Technologies
- Devyser Diagnostics
- DexCom
- DiaCarta
- Diagen
- Diagnostic Biochips
- Diagnostic International Distribution
- DiA Imaging Analysis
- Diamedix
- DIAN Diagnostics
- Diesse Diagnostica Senese
- Dilon Diagnostics
- Disior
- DKSH
- DnaNudge
- DNA Software
- Dornier MedTech
- Dr Ho Now Health Products
- Dr Risch
- Dynasty Castle Investments
- DYNEX Technologies
- E25Bio
- Easton Pharmaceuticals
- Echo Mind Ai
- Eckert & Ziegler
- Eczacıbasi-Monrol
- EDX Medical
- Eigen
- EIKOS Care Medical
- EKF Diagnostics
- Eldan
- Elesta
- Eli Lilly
- ELTA90 Group
- EMC
- eMed
- EMM Life Science
- Empire Genomics
- Empowered Diagnostics
- EndoChoice
- EndoClot Plus
- Endoluxe
- Enlitic
- Epic
- Epredia
- Epsilon
- Essenlix
- Euformatics
- Eurobio
- EuroClone
- Euroimmun
- European Health Centre Innovation
- Evergreen Theragnostics
- Everly Health
- EverlyWell
- Eversana
- Everything Genetic
- EvoEndo
- Faes Farma
- Fannin
- Fibronostics
- Fio
- First Check Diagnostics
- Fisher Healthcare
- FJ Medical
- FlexDex
- Flirtey
- Fluidigm
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Fugene Genetics
- Fujifilm
- Fujirebio Diagnostics
- Fukuda Denshi
- Fulgent Genetics
- G42 Healthcare
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gamidor Diagnostics
- Gamma Medica
- GC Lab Tech
- Gedeon Richter
- GE Healthcare
- GEMCO Medical
- Gemelli Biotech
- Genecast
- Geneoscopy
- GenePeeks
- GenePOC
- GenesisCare
- Genetic Analysis
- Genetics Institute
- Genetic Technologies
- Genewell Biotechnology
- GENinCode
- GenomeDx
- Genosity
- Genotests
- Genova Diagnostics
- GenScript Biotech
- Georges Francois Leclerc Center
- Gibraltar Brothers and Associates
- GIMDx
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Global Dx
- Global Good Fund
- Global Medical Solutions
- gMed Canada
- Gnomegen
- Goffin Molecular Technologies
- Gold Standard Diagnostics
- Gotect Diagnostic
- Gradientech
- Greater New York Hospital Association
- Great Lakes Medical Laboratory
- Green Cross Medical Science
- Green Leaf Scientific
- Group Vida
- Grupo Ferrer
- Grupo Terralpe
- Guardant Health
- Guerbet
- Guided Therapeutics
- Gyros Protein Technologies
- Hainan Sinotau Pharmaceutical
- HalioDx
- Hardy Diagnostics
- Harvard Bioscience
- Healius
- HealthCare Konnect
- HealthLytix
- HealthTab
- HeartSciences
- HekaBio
- Helix2
- HemaTone
- Hemcheck
- Hemex Health
- Henry Schein
- Hermes Medical Solutions
- Herzog Surgical
- HiloProbe
- HistoSonics
- Hitachi
- Hitachi Medical Systems Europe
- Holberg EEG
- Horizon Discovery
- Hospital Services
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- HuminTec
- Hygea Precision Medicine
- I-MED Pharma
- Iberlab
- Ibex Medical Analytics
- iCAD
- Idengene
- IES Diagnostics
- ILC Group
- Illumigyn
- Illumina
- Imagia Canexia Health
- ImaginAb
- Imaging Biometrics
- Imegen
- Immuno Diagnostic
- ImpediMed
- IncellDx
- Incepto Medical
- Indigo Biosciences
- Infinity BiologiX
- InfoBionic
- Inivata
- Innosieve Diagnostics
- Insighters Medical
- Institut für Hämopathologie Hamburg
- Instituto de Microecologia
- Institut Pasteur
- Integrity Applications
- Inteleos
- Intelerad Medical Systems
- Interlab INTERAUTOMATIKA UAB
- Interpace Diagnostics
- Interscope
- Intra Globus Biosystems
- IntroMedic
- IP Biotech
- IPS Genomix
- IQ-AI
- IRE Elit
- IsoPlexis
- Istituto Diagnostico Varelli
- Item
- Ives EEG Solutions
- Jana Care
- JNC Medical
- Juama
- Jubilant Radiopharma
- K-One MediTech
- KA Imaging
- Kantaro Biosciences
- Karius
- Katalyst Diagnostics
- KDx Diagnostics
- Kent Imaging
- Kindstar Globalgene Technology
- Konica Minolta
- KUB Technologies
- Kurabo
- L1 Enterprises
- L1 Systems
- Lab21
- LabForce
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- LabStyle Innovations
- Lambell Ghana
- Lantheus Holding
- Launch Diagnostics
- Leader Life Sciences
- Leica Biosystems
- Leica Microsystems
- Leonie Hill Capital
- Levi Biotech
- Lexogen
- LifeCell
- LifeCodexx
- LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services
- LifeScan
- Lightsense Technology
- Limaca Medical
- Lobo Genetics
- LOK
- Lonza
- Lucerna-Chem
- Lucira Health
- LumiraDx
- Lumos Diagnostics
- Lunaphore
- Lunatus
- Luscii
- Lyric Health
- Madison Core Laboratories
- Magellan Health Services
- Magentine
- Mainz Biomed
- Marubeni
- Mast Group
- Materia
- Materialise
- Matrix Medical Network
- Maverick Health
- Mayo Clinic BioPharma Diagnostics
- McKesson
- MDL Asia
- MDNA Life Sciences
- MDxHealth
- MedAxiom
- MedCom
- Medexus Pharmaceuticals
- Medical Imaging
- Medical One
- Medicinal Genomics
- Medigus
- Mediphos
- MediReva
- Medis
- Medisur
- Medline Industries
- MedMira
- Mednow
- MedQuest
- Medusa19
- Medx
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Merck KGaA
- Meridian Health Services Network
- Merit Medical Systems
- Mesa Biotech
- Mesa Laboratories
- Metaoptima Technology
- Methapharm
- MGI Tech
- Micro-Tech Endoscopy
- Microbix Biosystems
- MicroPort Sorin CRM (Shanghai)
- Microprofit Biotech
- Milenia Labs
- Miller Veterinary Supply East
- MindChild Medical
- Mindray Medical International
- Minogue Medical
- miR Scientific
- MiRXES
- Mitra Biotech
- Mobidiag
- Moldionics
- Molecular Matrix
- Molecular You
- MolecuLight
- MolGen
- Mologic
- Motic
- MRIguidance
- Multi G
- Murdoch Childrens Research Institute
- MyHealthChecked
- MyLabBox
- Myriad Genetics
- Naka International
- Nanjing Micro-Tech
- Nano-X Imaging
- Nanomix
- Nanosonics
- NanoSpot.ai
- Nanowear
- NantHealth
- Natera
- National Ultrasound
- Natus Medical
- Nautilus
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- Navinci Diagnostics
- Near Patient Diagnostics
- NEC
- Neogenomics
- Neoteric Technology
- Nephros
- NeuMoDx Molecular
- NeuroMetrix
- NeuroOne
- NeuSoft Medical Technologies
- Newmars Group
- NG Biotech
- NGeneBio
- Nima
- Ninepoint Medical
- NLC Pharma
- Nonagen Bioscience
- Nordic Medtech
- Norgine
- Norsk medisinsk syklotronsenter
- Northern Diagnostics
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- Novarad
- Novarix
- NovellusDx
- Novigenix
- Noviscend
- Novo Integrated Sciences
- Nucliber
- NX Development
- Nyxoah
- Occum Health
- Olympus
- Omegen Molecular
- Omnia
- OncoLab Diagnostics
- Oncotest
- One Cell Diagnostics
- One Lambda
- OpGen
- Opto-Systems
- Optovue
- OraSure Technologies
- Orot+
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- Orthofix Medical
- OSANG Healthcare
- Otsuka America Pharmaceutical
- Oxford Immunotec
- Paige
- Palex Medical
- Paradigm
- Paragon Genomics
- Paralax Life Science Group
- PathAI
- Pathnova Laboratories
- PathogenDx
- Pathway Diagnostics
- Patia
- Pentapharm
- Pentax
- Peramare Pharmaceuticals
- Peregrine Market Access
- Peripal
- PerkinElmer
- Perry Baromedical
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Persown
- PETNET Solutions
- PharmaCare Management
- PharmaLogic
- Phi Life Sciences
- Phosphorus Genomics
- Photocure ASA
- Pillar Biosciences
- PixCell Medical
- Planmed
- Point of Care Diagnostics
- Positive Bioscience
- Positron
- PreCheck
- Precipio Diagnostics
- Precision Diabetes
- Precision Lens
- PredictImmune
- Predictive Health Diagnostics
- Predictive Technology Group
- Premas Life Sciences
- Prenetics
- Presagen
- Previon
- Prime Health Services
- Primetech
- Probo Medical
- ProciseDx
- Progentec Diagnostics
- Pro Med Diagnostics
- Promedica Bioelectronics
- Proscia
- Protean BioDiagnostics
- ProtonDx
- Qiagen
- QuantumDx
- Quaphaco
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel
- Quironprevencion
- R-Biopharm
- Radiology Oncology Systems
- RAM-Tech
- RaySearch Laboratories
- Reditus Laboratories
- RegenLab
- Relay Medical
- Remote Medical International
- RenalytixAI
- ResearchDx
- RevealDx
- RevoluGen
- Revvity
- Richardson RFPD
- Righton
- Rijuven
- Riken Genesis
- Rite Aid
- Roche
- Roche Diagnostics
- ROCOL
- ROTOP Pharmaka
- RSA Biomedical
- Rubicon Genomics
- Saladax Biomedical
- Salignostics
- Sansure Biotech
- Sanvita
- Sapphiros
- SAS
- Satio
- Savonix
- Saxonia Diagnostics
- Sayre Therapeutics
- Science for Life Laboratory
- Sciex
- Scintica Instrumentation
- Scivita Medical Technology
- Screenpoint Medical
- Sectra
- Seegene
- Seibersdorf Laboratories
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Self-screen
- Sense Biodetection
- Senseonics
- Sera Prognostics
- Serosep
- Severn Safety Supply
- Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sirona Medical
- SkylineDX
- Smart Medical Systems
- Smith & Nephew
- SOLA Biosciences
- Solaris
- SomaLogic
- Sonic Healthcare
- Sonography Canada
- SonoScape Medical
- Sound Technologies
- SouthGenetics
- Speciality Diagnostix
- Specialty Networks
- Spectral Medical
- Spectrum Medical
- Spectrum Solutions
- SpeeDx
- SpePharm
- SPI Medical
- Spirosure
- SRL
- Stago
- Stone Diagnostics
- Stratech Scientific
- Stratis Medical
- Streck Laboratories
- Subtle Medical
- Sugentech
- Svar Life Science
- Swixx Biopharma
- SyntheticMR
- Sysmex
- Sysmex America
- Sysmex Inostics
- T2 Biosystems
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare
- Tecan
- Technopath Clinical Diagnostics
- TECOmedical
- Teleflex
- Telix Pharmaceuticals
- Teneovita Medical
- TeraRecon
- Terason
- TestDNA
- Theradiag
- Theragnostics
- Theranostica
- Therma Bright
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Thomas Scientific
- Todos Medical
- Tosoh
- Touchstone Medical Imaging
- Tri-anim Health Services
- Triage Technologies
- Triolab
- Trivector Biomed
- Truepill
- TTG Imaging Solutions
- Tucker Medical
- Turner Imaging Systems
- Ubiquitome
- Ulrich Medical Concepts
- Una Health
- Unilabs
- University College London
- University of California
- University of Helsinki
- University of Zurich
- UPPI
- UroGPO
- US Oncology
- US Radiology Specialists
- UVision360
- Vatech
- Vault Health
- Vector Pharma FZCO
- Vector Remote Care
- Vela Diagnostics
- Velsera
- Veracyte
- Verax Biomedical
- Versea Ophthalmics
- Victorian Clinical Genetics Services
- Vida Diagnostics
- ViewRay
- Vigilant Biosciences
- VIPUN Medical
- Virax Biolabs Group
- Virocule
- Visby Medical
- Visiopharm
- Vitro
- Vivera Pharmaceuticals
- VolitionRX
- Volpara Solutions
- Vyaire Medical
- WaveForm Technologies
- Webb Diagnostic Technologies
- Wellgistics
- Werfen Group
- Wiik Pharma
- Windsor Pharmaceuticals
- Wision AI
- Wren Laboratories
- Wuxi Apptec Laboratory Services
- XboXLab
- Xiamen Encheng Group
- Xiel
- XPhyto Therapeutics
- YourRad
- Zecotek Photonics
- Zef Scientific
- Ziehm Imaging
- Zimmer Biomet
- Zionexa
- Zomedica
