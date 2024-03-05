Diagnostic Industry Revelations: Comprehensive Analysis of Global Distribution Deals from 2016 to 2024 Unveiled

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distribution Deals in Diagnostics 2016 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A newly compiled research publication provides expansive insights into the distribution deals that have taken place within the diagnostics sector between the years 2016 and 2024. This exhaustive report stands as an authoritative resource for companies and investors interested in understanding the dynamic trends and the financial structures characterizing the diagnostics industry's distribution agreements.

The document delves into the details of why and how organizations enter distribution partnerships, presenting an invaluable analysis of detailed deal terms, including payment schedules and contractual nuances that are seldom disclosed in public releases but can have significant implications on the outcomes of these arrangements. By exploring the inner workings of these deals, stakeholders can gain a thorough understanding of the negotiation landscape, helping them to streamline their strategic planning and decision-making processes.

Key Insights and Benefits

The report meticulously segments the distribution deals data, providing keen insights and several points of benefit including:

An in-depth examination of distribution deal trends since 2016 within the diagnostics industry.

A systematic categorization of distribution deals, offering a benchmark analysis to evaluate market transaction values.

Financial term revelations, giving a clear picture of payment structures inherent in these agreements.

A directory of distribution agreements organized by company, therapeutic area, and technology type, enhanced with links to the complete deal records and contract documents where available online.

Identification of the most prolific dealmakers in the distribution space, coupled with in-depth analysis of significant deals sorted by their headline value.

The document further serves to elucidate the structure of distribution deals typically undertaken in the diagnostics arena, discussing the hierarchy and intricacies that govern these strategic partnerships.

Report Scope and Coverage

Encapsulating a period of significant development in the diagnostics industry, the report underscores:

Comprehensive listings of distribution deals that have been publicly announced since 2016, complete with access to related contract documents where submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission.

Profiling of the most active distribution deal-making entities, providing insight into their operational strategies and market impact.

Exploration of the leading distribution deals by their assigned value, providing a clearer understanding of industry valuations.

This analysis is crucial for those looking to perform due diligence on potential partners, offering a window into past negotiation patterns and terms that could influence future agreements. The report not only poses as a strategic tool for those actively involved in the distribution negotiations but also for investors and analysts keen on dissecting the growth levers and competitive dynamics of the diagnostics marketplace. It epitomizes an exhaustive research effort, culminating in a publication designed to facilitate informed decision-making and foster seamless negotiations within the diagnostics industry.

Understanding detailed contractual arrangements allows for stronger due diligence and foreknowledge of key considerations such as payment triggers, rights transferal, exclusivity terms, and more. A glimpse into such comprehensive data and analytics can propel industry professionals toward more favorable and strategic business deals in the competitive landscape of diagnostics.

The inclusion of a multitude of tables and figures furthers the comprehensiveness of the report, providing visual representations to supplement the analysis of distribution deal-making activities in the diagnostics sector.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in distribution dealmaking

Chapter 3 - Overview of distribution deal structure

Chapter 4 - Leading distribution deals

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers

Deal directory

Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by technology type

Companies Mentioned

1health.io

2cureX

3D BioMed

4bases

5-Diagnostics

7D Surgical

221b Foundation

Abacus Diagnostica

AB Analitica

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Rapid Diagnostics

Abbvie

Abingdon Health

ABL Diagnostics

AB Scientific

Accelerate Diagnostics

Access BIO

AceCGT Life Science

ACIST Medical Systems

ACON Biotech

Acupath Laboratories

Acurable

AddLife

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Aditx Therapeutics

Admera Health

ADS

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Medical German Company of Kuwait

Advanced Ultrasound Systems

Affinity Proteomics Uppsala

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

Africa Medical Supplies Platform

Africa Union

Agena Bioscience

Agendia

Agilent Technologies

Aidian

Aidoc

AI Metrics

Akers Biosciences

Ako Med

Akonni Biosystems

Alab

ALBOT Technologies

Alcanna

Alercell

Alfa Instruments

Al Farabi Medical Laboratories

Alfasigma

Algenex

AlgoMedica

Align Technology

ALK-Abello

Alliance Global FZ

Alltests Clinical Solutions

Alpha-Tec Systems

Alpha Imaging

Alveo Technologies

Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies

Ambu

A Menarini Diagnostics

American Medical Depot

Amoy Diagnostics

Anixa Biosciences

Annar Health Technologies

Anwa Medical

AnX Robotica

Aperiomics

Apollo Med Innovations

Applied BioCode

Aptitude Medical Systems

Arc Medical Design

Areum Bio

Aridea Solutions

Arima Genomics

AroCell

Arrow Diagnostics

Arteriomed

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Aspect Imaging

ASPiRA Labs

Astra Formedic

Atlas Genomics

Atomo Diagnostics

Atrys Health

AutoGenomics

Avacta

Avalon GloboCare

Avantis Medical Systems

Avellino Labs

Avricore Health

Avrobio

AXIM Biotechnologies

Axlab

Axon Diagnostics

Axon Lab

Axonlab

Aytu BioPharma

B.e. Imaging

Banner Health

Bardy Diagnostics

Bausch & Lomb

Baxter International

Bayer

Bayer Healthcare

BC Platforms

Beckman Coulter

Be Creative Lab

Becton Dickinson

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Beijing Leadman Biochemistry

Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology and Development

BeMotion

Bertin Pharma

Bestbion

Better Living Now

BGI

BHR Pharma

Biim Ultrasound

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Binx Health

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioAsia

Biocartis

Biocept

BioCheck

Biodesix

BioDiscovery

BIOgenetiX

BioGX

Bioiatriki

BioIQ

Biokosmos

BioLab Sciences

Biolidics

Biolife Science

Biomedica Medizinprodukte

bioMerieux

Biomol International

Bioportugal Quimica Farmaceutica

Biostar

Biosynex

Biotecom

BioTecon Diagnostics

bioTRADING Benelux

Biotronik

Biovica

BL&H

BlackRidge Healthcare

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Blue Earth Diagnostics

BMV Medica

BND

Boditech Med

Boots UK

BostonGene

BPGbio

Bracco

Brain Scientific

BrainScope

Brik

Bucher Biotec

Buhlmann Laboratories

Burning Rock

Cambridge Bioscience

Cambridge Neurotech

Cancer Genetics

Canon

Canon Lifecare Solutions

Capitainer

Capital X-ray

CapsoVision

Capstone Health Alliance

Cardinal Health

Cardiologs

Care GB Plus

Carestream Health

Carolina Liquid Chemistries

CBD Vida

Cellex

Cell Microsystems

CellSafe

Celmatix

Celsee

Cencora

Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization

Cepheid

Cerca Biotech

Cerveau Technologies

Change Healthcare

Charles River Laboratories

Chembio Diagnostics

China Biotech Services

China Grand Pharma

China Grand Pharmaceutical

Chindex Medical Limited

ChromaCode

Chun Fo Pharmaceutical

Cipla

Circulogene

Citogen

Clarius Mobile Health

Clearbridge Biomedics

Cleveland Diagnostics

Clinton Health Access Initiative

CNC Biotech

Co-Defend

Co-Diagnostics

CoaChrom Diagnostica

Coala Life

Color Genomics

Conavi Medical

Concert Genetics

Concile

Contextual Genomics

Cooper Surgical

Core Diagnostics India

Cortechs.ai

CorTechs Labs

CorVascular

Cosmo Bio

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmos Holdings

CQuentia

Cruinn Diagnostics

CS Medical

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Cureleads

CureMetrix

Curetis

Curium

Cyclotek

Cynvenio

Cypre

Dahui Biotech

Dante Genomics

Dante Labs

DarioHealth

DarwinHealth

DASA

Daxor

DCN Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics

Device Technologies

Devyser Diagnostics

DexCom

DiaCarta

Diagen

Diagnostic Biochips

Diagnostic International Distribution

DiA Imaging Analysis

Diamedix

DIAN Diagnostics

Diesse Diagnostica Senese

Dilon Diagnostics

Disior

DKSH

DnaNudge

DNA Software

Dornier MedTech

Dr Ho Now Health Products

Dr Risch

Dynasty Castle Investments

DYNEX Technologies

E25Bio

Easton Pharmaceuticals

Echo Mind Ai

Eckert & Ziegler

Eczacıbasi-Monrol

EDX Medical

Eigen

EIKOS Care Medical

EKF Diagnostics

Eldan

Elesta

Eli Lilly

ELTA90 Group

EMC

eMed

EMM Life Science

Empire Genomics

Empowered Diagnostics

EndoChoice

EndoClot Plus

Endoluxe

Enlitic

Epic

Epredia

Epsilon

Essenlix

Euformatics

Eurobio

EuroClone

Euroimmun

European Health Centre Innovation

Evergreen Theragnostics

Everly Health

EverlyWell

Eversana

Everything Genetic

EvoEndo

Faes Farma

Fannin

Fibronostics

Fio

First Check Diagnostics

Fisher Healthcare

FJ Medical

FlexDex

Flirtey

Fluidigm

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Fugene Genetics

Fujifilm

Fujirebio Diagnostics

Fukuda Denshi

Fulgent Genetics

G42 Healthcare

Galaxy Health Network

Gamidor Diagnostics

Gamma Medica

GC Lab Tech

Gedeon Richter

GE Healthcare

GEMCO Medical

Gemelli Biotech

Genecast

Geneoscopy

GenePeeks

GenePOC

GenesisCare

Genetic Analysis

Genetics Institute

Genetic Technologies

Genewell Biotechnology

GENinCode

GenomeDx

Genosity

Genotests

Genova Diagnostics

GenScript Biotech

Georges Francois Leclerc Center

Gibraltar Brothers and Associates

GIMDx

Ginkgo BioWorks

Global Dx

Global Good Fund

Global Medical Solutions

gMed Canada

Gnomegen

Goffin Molecular Technologies

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Gotect Diagnostic

Gradientech

Greater New York Hospital Association

Great Lakes Medical Laboratory

Green Cross Medical Science

Green Leaf Scientific

Group Vida

Grupo Ferrer

Grupo Terralpe

Guardant Health

Guerbet

Guided Therapeutics

Gyros Protein Technologies

Hainan Sinotau Pharmaceutical

HalioDx

Hardy Diagnostics

Harvard Bioscience

Healius

HealthCare Konnect

HealthLytix

HealthTab

HeartSciences

HekaBio

Helix2

HemaTone

Hemcheck

Hemex Health

Henry Schein

Hermes Medical Solutions

Herzog Surgical

HiloProbe

HistoSonics

Hitachi

Hitachi Medical Systems Europe

Holberg EEG

Horizon Discovery

Hospital Services

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HuminTec

Hygea Precision Medicine

I-MED Pharma

Iberlab

Ibex Medical Analytics

iCAD

Idengene

IES Diagnostics

ILC Group

Illumigyn

Illumina

Imagia Canexia Health

ImaginAb

Imaging Biometrics

Imegen

Immuno Diagnostic

ImpediMed

IncellDx

Incepto Medical

Indigo Biosciences

Infinity BiologiX

InfoBionic

Inivata

Innosieve Diagnostics

Insighters Medical

Institut für Hämopathologie Hamburg

Instituto de Microecologia

Institut Pasteur

Integrity Applications

Inteleos

Intelerad Medical Systems

Interlab INTERAUTOMATIKA UAB

Interpace Diagnostics

Interscope

Intra Globus Biosystems

IntroMedic

IP Biotech

IPS Genomix

IQ-AI

IRE Elit

IsoPlexis

Istituto Diagnostico Varelli

Item

Ives EEG Solutions

Jana Care

JNC Medical

Juama

Jubilant Radiopharma

K-One MediTech

KA Imaging

Kantaro Biosciences

Karius

Katalyst Diagnostics

KDx Diagnostics

Kent Imaging

Kindstar Globalgene Technology

Konica Minolta

KUB Technologies

Kurabo

L1 Enterprises

L1 Systems

Lab21

LabForce

Laboratory Corporation of America

LabStyle Innovations

Lambell Ghana

Lantheus Holding

Launch Diagnostics

Leader Life Sciences

Leica Biosystems

Leica Microsystems

Leonie Hill Capital

Levi Biotech

Lexogen

LifeCell

LifeCodexx

LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services

LifeScan

Lightsense Technology

Limaca Medical

Lobo Genetics

LOK

Lonza

Lucerna-Chem

Lucira Health

LumiraDx

Lumos Diagnostics

Lunaphore

Lunatus

Luscii

Lyric Health

Madison Core Laboratories

Magellan Health Services

Magentine

Mainz Biomed

Marubeni

Mast Group

Materia

Materialise

Matrix Medical Network

Maverick Health

Mayo Clinic BioPharma Diagnostics

McKesson

MDL Asia

MDNA Life Sciences

MDxHealth

MedAxiom

MedCom

Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medical Imaging

Medical One

Medicinal Genomics

Medigus

Mediphos

MediReva

Medis

Medisur

Medline Industries

MedMira

Mednow

MedQuest

Medusa19

Medx

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Merck KGaA

Meridian Health Services Network

Merit Medical Systems

Mesa Biotech

Mesa Laboratories

Metaoptima Technology

Methapharm

MGI Tech

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

Microbix Biosystems

MicroPort Sorin CRM (Shanghai)

Microprofit Biotech

Milenia Labs

Miller Veterinary Supply East

MindChild Medical

Mindray Medical International

Minogue Medical

miR Scientific

MiRXES

Mitra Biotech

Mobidiag

Moldionics

Molecular Matrix

Molecular You

MolecuLight

MolGen

Mologic

Motic

MRIguidance

Multi G

Murdoch Childrens Research Institute

MyHealthChecked

MyLabBox

Myriad Genetics

Naka International

Nanjing Micro-Tech

Nano-X Imaging

Nanomix

Nanosonics

NanoSpot.ai

Nanowear

NantHealth

Natera

National Ultrasound

Natus Medical

Nautilus

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navinci Diagnostics

Near Patient Diagnostics

NEC

Neogenomics

Neoteric Technology

Nephros

NeuMoDx Molecular

NeuroMetrix

NeuroOne

NeuSoft Medical Technologies

Newmars Group

NG Biotech

NGeneBio

Nima

Ninepoint Medical

NLC Pharma

Nonagen Bioscience

Nordic Medtech

Norgine

Norsk medisinsk syklotronsenter

Northern Diagnostics

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Novarad

Novarix

NovellusDx

Novigenix

Noviscend

Novo Integrated Sciences

Nucliber

NX Development

Nyxoah

Occum Health

Olympus

Omegen Molecular

Omnia

OncoLab Diagnostics

Oncotest

One Cell Diagnostics

One Lambda

OpGen

Opto-Systems

Optovue

OraSure Technologies

Orot+

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Orthofix Medical

OSANG Healthcare

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical

Oxford Immunotec

Paige

Palex Medical

Paradigm

Paragon Genomics

Paralax Life Science Group

PathAI

Pathnova Laboratories

PathogenDx

Pathway Diagnostics

Patia

Pentapharm

Pentax

Peramare Pharmaceuticals

Peregrine Market Access

Peripal

PerkinElmer

Perry Baromedical

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Persown

PETNET Solutions

PharmaCare Management

PharmaLogic

Phi Life Sciences

Phosphorus Genomics

Photocure ASA

Pillar Biosciences

PixCell Medical

Planmed

Point of Care Diagnostics

Positive Bioscience

Positron

PreCheck

Precipio Diagnostics

Precision Diabetes

Precision Lens

PredictImmune

Predictive Health Diagnostics

Predictive Technology Group

Premas Life Sciences

Prenetics

Presagen

Previon

Prime Health Services

Primetech

Probo Medical

ProciseDx

Progentec Diagnostics

Pro Med Diagnostics

Promedica Bioelectronics

Proscia

Protean BioDiagnostics

ProtonDx

Qiagen

QuantumDx

Quaphaco

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

Quironprevencion

R-Biopharm

Radiology Oncology Systems

RAM-Tech

RaySearch Laboratories

Reditus Laboratories

RegenLab

Relay Medical

Remote Medical International

RenalytixAI

ResearchDx

RevealDx

RevoluGen

Revvity

Richardson RFPD

Righton

Rijuven

Riken Genesis

Rite Aid

Roche

Roche Diagnostics

ROCOL

ROTOP Pharmaka

RSA Biomedical

Rubicon Genomics

Saladax Biomedical

Salignostics

Sansure Biotech

Sanvita

Sapphiros

SAS

Satio

Savonix

Saxonia Diagnostics

Sayre Therapeutics

Science for Life Laboratory

Sciex

Scintica Instrumentation

Scivita Medical Technology

Screenpoint Medical

Sectra

Seegene

Seibersdorf Laboratories

Sekisui Diagnostics

Self-screen

Sense Biodetection

Senseonics

Sera Prognostics

Serosep

Severn Safety Supply

Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science

Siemens Healthineers

Sirona Medical

SkylineDX

Smart Medical Systems

Smith & Nephew

SOLA Biosciences

Solaris

SomaLogic

Sonic Healthcare

Sonography Canada

SonoScape Medical

Sound Technologies

SouthGenetics

Speciality Diagnostix

Specialty Networks

Spectral Medical

Spectrum Medical

Spectrum Solutions

SpeeDx

SpePharm

SPI Medical

Spirosure

SRL

Stago

Stone Diagnostics

Stratech Scientific

Stratis Medical

Streck Laboratories

Subtle Medical

Sugentech

Svar Life Science

Swixx Biopharma

SyntheticMR

Sysmex

Sysmex America

Sysmex Inostics

T2 Biosystems

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tecan

Technopath Clinical Diagnostics

TECOmedical

Teleflex

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Teneovita Medical

TeraRecon

Terason

TestDNA

Theradiag

Theragnostics

Theranostica

Therma Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thomas Scientific

Todos Medical

Tosoh

Touchstone Medical Imaging

Tri-anim Health Services

Triage Technologies

Triolab

Trivector Biomed

Truepill

TTG Imaging Solutions

Tucker Medical

Turner Imaging Systems

Ubiquitome

Ulrich Medical Concepts

Una Health

Unilabs

University College London

University of California

University of Helsinki

University of Zurich

UPPI

UroGPO

US Oncology

US Radiology Specialists

UVision360

Vatech

Vault Health

Vector Pharma FZCO

Vector Remote Care

Vela Diagnostics

Velsera

Veracyte

Verax Biomedical

Versea Ophthalmics

Victorian Clinical Genetics Services

Vida Diagnostics

ViewRay

Vigilant Biosciences

VIPUN Medical

Virax Biolabs Group

Virocule

Visby Medical

Visiopharm

Vitro

Vivera Pharmaceuticals

VolitionRX

Volpara Solutions

Vyaire Medical

WaveForm Technologies

Webb Diagnostic Technologies

Wellgistics

Werfen Group

Wiik Pharma

Windsor Pharmaceuticals

Wision AI

Wren Laboratories

Wuxi Apptec Laboratory Services

XboXLab

Xiamen Encheng Group

Xiel

XPhyto Therapeutics

YourRad

Zecotek Photonics

Zef Scientific

Ziehm Imaging

Zimmer Biomet

Zionexa

Zomedica

