Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.64 Billion by 2030 - Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for autoimmune diseases diagnostics is undergoing a remarkable expansion, with an anticipated market value of approximately US$ 8.64 billion by 2030. This surge is reflective of the increasing prevalence of a range of autoimmune disorders which erroneously cause the immune system to target the body's own cells and tissues. Subsequently, the market is witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.17% during the forecast period between 2024 and 2030.

With a global population that is both aging and more susceptible to autoimmune diseases, demand for diagnostic equipment and advanced testing is elevating. The market's ascension is marked by technological innovations and a growth in healthcare expenditure worldwide. Critical facilitators of this market growth are the wider insurance coverage and concerted efforts aimed at raising awareness about autoimmune diseases, prompting early diagnosis and intervention.

An expanse of diagnostic tools including autoantibody assays, genetic testing, and advanced imaging has set the stage for a transformative era in personalized healthcare. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostics portends a future where disease risks are more accurately predicted, leading to individualized treatment regimes.

Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics, such as those for rheumatic diseases, has commandeered a sizeable market share, driven by the increasing need for lifelong management of these conditions. By end-user, Diagnostics Centers continue to dominate the sector, providing fast and accurate detection of autoimmune diseases with cutting-edge methodologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a key market player and is expected to sustain a notable growth trajectory, bolstered by increasing adoption of cost-effective diagnostic solutions and a rise in disposable income across the demographic.

Advancements in Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics

The field is hot with advancements, notably the development of novel tests by KSL Beutner Laboratories for detecting antigens associated with mucous membrane pemphigoid and Thermo Fisher's introduction of state-of-the-art instruments for allergy and autoimmune testing in the United States. Such innovations signify a trend towards more precise and efficient diagnostic practices.

Comprehensive Analysis and Regional Breakdown

Diagnostics equipment holds a strong market claim

Maximum coverage of systemic and localized autoimmune diagnostics

Extensive assessment of common autoimmune indications

Examination of key market players' revenue and development strategies

The comprehensive report on the Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market encompasses a detailed analysis of products, types, indications, end-users, and a geographical evaluation spanning multiple regions and countries. This exhaustive market study delivers crucial insights that could be instrumental for stakeholders in making well-informed decisions.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Bio Merieux SA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvum9m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.