New Zealand Road and Bridge Construction Industry Report 2024 - Unfavourable Economic Conditions and Project Completions have Rerouted Revenue Growth

The Road and Bridge Construction industry plays an integral role in the economy. Industry contractors design, construct, maintain and repair the national and local road networks, which are vital for commuters and freight transport. Most road construction is publicly funded through the New Zealand Transport Agency (Waka Kotahi) and, to a lesser extent, local authorities. Private sector funding of public road infrastructure has gathered momentum in recent years through public-private partnership arrangements to develop the Transmission Gully project in Wellington and the Auckland Northern Motorway.
Industry companies construct and repair roads, bridges, aerodrome runways and parking lots. Industry firms can also help organise and manage these activities.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Select Company Coverage:
- Fletcher Building Limited
- Fulton Hogan Limited
- DGL Investments Limited
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
