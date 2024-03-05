New Zealand Road and Bridge Construction Industry Report 2024 - Unfavourable Economic Conditions and Project Completions have Rerouted Revenue Growth

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road and Bridge Construction in New Zealand - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Road and Bridge Construction industry plays an integral role in the economy. Industry contractors design, construct, maintain and repair the national and local road networks, which are vital for commuters and freight transport. Most road construction is publicly funded through the New Zealand Transport Agency (Waka Kotahi) and, to a lesser extent, local authorities. Private sector funding of public road infrastructure has gathered momentum in recent years through public-private partnership arrangements to develop the Transmission Gully project in Wellington and the Auckland Northern Motorway.



Industry companies construct and repair roads, bridges, aerodrome runways and parking lots. Industry firms can also help organise and manage these activities.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Select Company Coverage:

Fletcher Building Limited

Fulton Hogan Limited

DGL Investments Limited

Key Topics Covered:



About This Industry

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance



Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

Major Companies



Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

