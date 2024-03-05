URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at February 29, 2024

Paris, March 5, 2024

Information on total number of voting rights and shares

in the share capital as at February 29, 2024

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights 29/02/2024 139,041,391 139,041,391

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board

Share capital: €695,206,955

Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris

Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Attachment