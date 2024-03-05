Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - February 29, 2024

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR001400K4B1- Symbol: PHXM) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: PHXM)
Website : www.phaxiam.com

DateTotal of shares composing the share capitalTotal of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights

December 31, 20236 075 1056 226 9826 226 733
January 31, 20246 075 1056 227 0026 226 753
February 29, 20246 075 1056 226 9516 226 702

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

