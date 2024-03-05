Creating an Innovation Culture

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if ideas, innovation, and inventions come from our understanding of culture? What if you could leverage culture to help you advance your ideas? Dr. Marcus Collins believes he has the answers to these kinds of questions, and he will present on them at INVENTURE$ 2024 (Inventures). Dr. Collins will deliver his keynote address from the main stage on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Dr. Collins believes there is no external force more influential than culture. The same mechanisms of culture that sway our consumption also inform organizational behavior and societal dynamics. Those who understand the dynamics of culture are more likely to have influence, while those who do not are almost always influenced by those who do. This creates an opportunity for leaders to leverage the power of culture to inform their inventions and establish an organizational culture for constant idea generation.

“Our collective understanding of culture presents unique opportunities,” says Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. “Dr. Marcus Collins brings a unique perspective that will launch Inventures 2024 and set the tone for the conference. Join me in Calgary, May 29-31, 2024 and prepare to be energized, inspired, and ready to do business!”

Dr. Marcus Collins is an award-winning marketer and cultural translator. He is the former chief strategy officer at Wieden+Kennedy, New York, a marketing professor at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, and the author of the best-selling book, For The Culture: The Power Behind What We Buy, What We Do, and Who We Want To Be.

Marcus is an inductee into the American Advertising Federation’s Advertising Hall of Achievement and a recipient of the Thinkers50 Radar Distinguished Achievement Award for the idea most likely to shape the future of business management. His strategies and creative contributions have led to the launch and success of Google’s “Real Tone” technology, the “Made In America” music festival, and the Brooklyn Nets, among others. Before his advertising tenure, Marcus worked on iTunes + Nike sport music initiatives at Apple and ran digital strategy for Beyoncé. He writes a column for Forbes CMO Network and contributes to business scholarship.

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

