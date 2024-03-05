Waste Sorting Robots Market to Grow at CAGR of 20% through 2033; Demand for Efficient Waste-Sorting Solutions to Propel Growth

Newark, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2 billion in 2023 global waste sorting robots market will reach USD 12.38 billion in 2033. Advanced robotic systems called waste sorting robots are made to automate sorting and separating different kinds of waste. These robots recognize, select, and sort various elements within the waste stream using technology like sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotic arms. Their main goals are to increase recycling rates and improve the effectiveness of waste management procedures. Waste sorting robots are outfitted with cameras and sensors to scan and evaluate objects according to their visual and, occasionally, chemical properties. After the data is gathered, complex AI algorithms process it, allowing the robot to identify and categorize items, including metal, glass, plastic, and paper. The recognized materials are picked up and sorted using robotic arms or other mechanical methods, and different waste materials are handled with the help of grippers or suction devices. They support higher recycling rates, lower costs, better-quality recycling, and improved worker safety. Robots for sorting rubbish are essential for contemporary waste management systems.



Key Insight of the Global Waste Sorting Robots Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The area's sophisticated waste management infrastructure makes it easier for cutting-edge technology to be adopted quickly and easily. Strict environmental requirements drive the need for effective garbage sorting systems. Technology innovation also contributes to the growth of the local market. Due to the region's high rates of trash generation and the importance of a circular economy, the industry is expanding.



The waste sorting type segment is divided into plastic products, metallic waste sorting, wood and bricks sorting, and others. In 2023, the plastic products sorting segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42% and revenue of 0.84 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into municipality, industrial, and others. In 2023, the municipality segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47% and revenue of 0.94 billion.



Advancement in market



The London-based company Recycleye is automating identifying and sorting dry mixed recyclables, previously a primarily human operation, by utilizing FANUC 6-axis LR Mate robots and proprietary AI vision technology. Recycleye Robotics is a revolutionary system yielding remarkable results, such as a 12% increase in sorting accuracy and a 10% improvement in line output. This system helps waste operators increase their bottom line and addresses the persistent labour shortage in the waste management sector.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Fast urbanization results in rising waste amounts.



Due to the increase in waste output brought about by growing urbanization and population growth worldwide, human sorting techniques will become obsolete or ineffective in handling the volume and variety of materials found in waste. Workforce scarcity is aiding the adoption of automated solutions like waste sorting robots in the waste management industry due to the hazardous nature of manual sorting and the cruel nature of the job. To overcome these difficulties, waste sorting robots offer a technical solution that decreases the need for human labour in demanding and dangerous environments while increasing sorting accuracy and efficiency. Robots are a highly sought-after waste management solution for the modern world because of their capacity to adapt to changing trash streams, work continuously, and maintain uniformity in sorting processes. Thus, the expansion of the global waste sorting robots market would be driven by fast urbanization, producing more garbage and other related waste management issues.



Restraints: Robotic garbage sorting is expensive.



The initial costs of staff training, robot acquisition, and facility integration are substantial. The expenses are further increased by the requirement for routine maintenance to guarantee peak performance. Thus, the market's expansion will be hampered by the astronomically high upfront expenditures and maintenance obligations.



Opportunities: developments in technology.



Sophisticated sensor technologies, such as 3D vision cameras and NIR sensors, in conjunction with robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), effectively recognize, categorize, and arrange various elements within the waste stream. IoT connections make real-time monitoring and control easier, while data analytics technologies provide insightful information for optimization. The market will expand due to government recycling policies and technological developments supporting circular economies and resource conservation. Thus, beneficial government policies and technical developments will support the expansion and growth of the global market for waste-sorting robots.



Challenges: Environmental concerns.



The environmental impact of waste sorting robots, including resource depletion, energy consumption, and emissions, will limit their investment and adoption in the market. The extraction of raw materials leads to environmental degradation and is banned under environmental regulations. The issue of electronic waste (e-waste) also challenges the market's growth. Improper disposal of electronic components can lead to environmental pollution and health hazards due to hazardous materials.

Therefore, the environmental concerns associated with the sustainability of waste-sorting robots will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global waste sorting robots market are:



• ABB Ltd.

• AMP Robotics Corp.

• Bollegraaf Recycling Machinery

• Clean Robotics

• General Kinematics Corporation

• Greyparrot

• Machinex Industries Inc.

• Tomra

• Waste Robotics Inc.

• Zen Robotics Oy.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Waste Sorting Type



• Plastic Products Sorting

• Metallic Waste Sorting

• Wood and Bricks Sorting

• Others



By End User



• Municipality

• Industrial

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



