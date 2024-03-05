Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market to Reach $82.28 Billion by 2030, Driven by the Burgeoning Demand for Early Detection of Diseases

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global healthcare is experiencing a significant transformation with the increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostics. According to this industry report, the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is poised for rapid growth, with projections indicating a market value of approximately US$ 82.28 billion by 2030. This upsurge is attributed to the swift advancements in diagnostic technologies that allow immediate results at the patient’s location, ultimately enhancing patient care and enabling faster clinical decisions.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and illustrates how the rise of such innovative healthcare solutions is expected to drive a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.60% from 2024 to 2030. The growth is predominantly steered by the burgeoning demand for early detection of diseases, particularly genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and chronic conditions like diabetes.

In-depth insights reveal that glucose monitoring kits command a significant portion of the market share within the industry. They are vital for managing the worldwide epidemic of diabetes by providing convenient monitoring for patients, thereby reinforcing their indispensability.

Emerging trends in the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market are also highlighted, with particular emphasis on technologies like Lateral Flow, which is expected to maintain its dominance due to its ease of use and ability to deliver rapid results without the need for sophisticated instruments.

Furthermore, the study illuminates the pivotal role of over-the-counter (OTC) devices in the sector, which are gaining traction owing to their consumer-friendly nature and the soaring trend of healthcare self-management.

Professional Diagnostic Centers are identified as the primary end-users of point-of-care diagnostic devices, given their proficiency in delivering a gamut of testing services and reliable results.

The United States emerges as one of the foremost markets for point-of-care diagnostics, fueled by the prevalence of chronic diseases and the adoption of state-of-the-art healthcare technology.

The report also provides a rigorous company analysis, profiling key players in the domain, including Sysmex, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others. It assesses their recent developments and contributes to understanding the competitive landscape.

The comprehensive global analysis incorporates a country-wise breakdown, which spans across major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. This segmentation offers a granular view of the market, facilitating stakeholders to identify high-growth areas and strategic opportunities.

The evolving landscape of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market reflects a shift towards personalized, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare approaches. As this sector continues to grow and adapt to the needs of diverse patient populations, it holds promising potential for innovation, investment, and advancement in global healthcare services.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $46.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $82.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Sysmex

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Quidel Diagnostics (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

