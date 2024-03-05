United States Endoscopy Devices Market Report 2024-2030: California Leads Market Growth, Single-Use Endoscopy Devices Gaining Popularity

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Endoscopy Devices Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Companies Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Endoscopy Device Market forecasts expansive growth by 2030, driven by technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. This comprehensive market analysis offers vital insights into industry trends, growth drivers, and the impact of inflation, alongside detailed profiles of top-performing companies.

A surge in chronic conditions that require endoscopic procedures, such as gastrointestinal ailments, and heightened healthcare awareness are key factors contributing to the expansion of the endoscopy devices sector. The market's growth trajectory is supported by forward-thinking government policies and pivotal technological innovations, thus promising significant opportunities for stakeholders in the medical device industry.

Insight on Technological Advancements Fueling the Market:

High-definition imaging and miniaturization enhancing procedural accuracy and comfort

Single-use endoscopy devices gaining popularity due to their infection control benefits

Continued R&D investments driving the refinement of endoscopic equipment

With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.06% from 2024 to 2030, the United States Endoscopy Device Market showcases robust gains, with a projected valuation of up to US$ 17.41 billion by 2030. This progress is bolstered by the integration of cutting-edge technologies and the acquisition of game-changing capabilities, such as real-time monitoring and digital imaging within endoscopic devices.

Key Applications and End-user Segments

Gastrointestinal endoscopy remains a leading application of endoscopy devices, facilitating critical diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Hospitals continue to be the major end-users, frequently performing endoscopies across diverse medical departments. This underscores the persistent need for state-of-the-art endoscopic systems that cater to a broad array of clinical requirements.

The rise in the market is further fueled by key developments from industry leaders, such as the recent FDA approval of Boston Scientific Corporation's LithoVue Elite Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System, showcasing ongoing innovation within the sector.

Regional Spotlight: California Leads Market Growth

Amongst various states, California dominates the United States endoscopy device market; its advanced healthcare ecosystem and high medical expenditure acting as catalysts for regional market prominence. The state's proactive embrace of innovative medical technologies continues to create a favorable environment for market expansion.

Examination of Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape:

Endoscopes as a pivotal product segment due to their clinical indispensability

Single-use devices trending upwards, propelled by infection control necessities

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities provided for informed decision-making

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered United States

Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

Boston Scientific

CONMED

Medtronic PLC

Fujifilm Holdings

Smith and Nephew

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s985ue

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment