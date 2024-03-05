Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Worth $30.84 Billion by 2030, Influenced by Advanced Imaging and Biomarker Testing

Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Companies Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of healthcare is witnessing a groundbreaking surge in the lung cancer diagnostics sector, according to this comprehensive research. As detailed in the report, key industry insights suggest a robust expansion of the global lung cancer diagnostics market, estimated to soar to a valuation of approximately US$ 30.84 billion by the year 2030.

Considering the escalating prevalence of lung cancer worldwide and advancements in diagnostic technologies, the market is projected to experience a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.23% from 2024 to 2030. The inception of cutting-edge analytic approaches, from sophisticated imaging to molecular testing and liquid biopsies, is revolutionizing the expectations for early detection, personalized treatment, and patient survival rates in lung cancer care.

Increased Demand for Efficient Early Detection

A noticeable factor underscoring market growth is the exponential rise in the adoption of imaging tests such as CT scans, PET scans, and MRIs. These modalities, integral for precise tumor identification, categorically stand out as vigorous catalysts propelling the diagnostics market.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics Carving a Niche

Particularly distinct in the market analysis are the diagnostic methodologies centering on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), which occupies a significant segment share. Due to the diversity in presentation and therapeutic needs of NSCLC, specialized diagnostic services continue to rise in demand.

In-Depth Analysis of Key Market Segments

The market is segmented into detailed categories comprising:

Diagnosis Test Type: Imaging Tests, Biopsy, Sputum Cytology, and Molecular Tests

Imaging Tests, Biopsy, Sputum Cytology, and Molecular Tests Cancer Type: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer End-user: Hospital Associated Labs, Independent Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Cancer Research Institutes

Hospital Associated Labs, Independent Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Cancer Research Institutes Geographic Breakdown: In-depth country-wise analysis

North America Leads With Advanced Diagnostics Infrastructure

The United States is set to continue its dominance in the global market, supported by a formidable healthcare system and leading-edge diagnostic methodologies.

Home to Innovations and Emerging Technologies



Industry giants including Illumina, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and other notable players actively participate, steering the market through innovations and advanced diagnostic solutions. The report provides an acute revenue analysis and unveils recent developments within these influential enterprises, highlighting their contribution to this evolving market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

