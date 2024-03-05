Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (26 February to 1 March 2024)

5 March 2024
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 26 February to 1 March 2024
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|8 000
|64,0181
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|63,9755
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|64,0022
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|63,9511
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|6 797
|64,7612
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|4 076
|64,7788
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|1 053
|64,8020
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|1 074
|64,7501
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|6 094
|64,6093
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|6 106
|64,3416
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|1 200
|64,5623
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|1 600
|64,3338
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|7 246
|64,0334
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|4 629
|63,9988
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|1 200
|64,0205
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Feb-24
|FR0000073298
|925
|64,0296
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|7 710
|64,6300
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|3 386
|64,6521
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|959
|64,6386
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|945
|64,6543
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
