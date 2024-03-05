Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (26 February to 1 March 2024)

5 March 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 26 February to 1 March 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Feb-24 FR0000073298 8 000 64,0181 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Feb-24 FR0000073298 4 000 63,9755 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Feb-24 FR0000073298 1 000 64,0022 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Feb-24 FR0000073298 1 000 63,9511 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Feb-24 FR0000073298 6 797 64,7612 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Feb-24 FR0000073298 4 076 64,7788 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Feb-24 FR0000073298 1 053 64,8020 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Feb-24 FR0000073298 1 074 64,7501 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-24 FR0000073298 6 094 64,6093 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-24 FR0000073298 6 106 64,3416 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-24 FR0000073298 1 200 64,5623 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Feb-24 FR0000073298 1 600 64,3338 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Feb-24 FR0000073298 7 246 64,0334 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Feb-24 FR0000073298 4 629 63,9988 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Feb-24 FR0000073298 1 200 64,0205 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Feb-24 FR0000073298 925 64,0296 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Mar-24 FR0000073298 7 710 64,6300 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Mar-24 FR0000073298 3 386 64,6521 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Mar-24 FR0000073298 959 64,6386 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Mar-24 FR0000073298 945 64,6543 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment