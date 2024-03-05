Stryve and Bitcoin – Creative Strategies to Generate Consumer Awareness, Drive Trial, and Build Loyalty – BTC Sweepstakes Announced

PLANO, Texas, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), a trailblazer in the protein snack industry, announces a dual strategy aimed at amplifying growth and enhancing brand engagement. With its primary focus on expanding the distribution footprint for its retail brands – Stryve, Vacadillos, and Kalahari – the Company is committed to broadening consumer engagement, driving trial, and creating excitement for its brands through creative and effective means. As an example of this commitment, today the Company is announcing an exciting Bitcoin Sweepstakes.



In line with its commitment to driving profitable growth, Stryve Foods, Inc. is thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking Bitcoin (BTC) Sweepstakes initiative – the first of its kind in the meat snack category – offering participants the chance to win one of five prizes, each representing $1,000 USD worth of the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (subject to eligibility and rules). This innovative campaign is intended not only to create excitement among consumers but also to serve as a powerful driver of trial and repeat purchase. Moreover, it underscores the Company's dedication to delivering value not only to consumers but also to its esteemed retail partners.

"We have been successfully expanding distribution with our retail partners, accelerating retail sales growth, and earning market share. We are proud to offer consumers the best tasting, highest protein products the meat snacks category has ever seen. Our better-for-you brands taste great, are all natural, and do not include preservatives, in addition, nearly every variety is sugar free," said Chris Boever, CEO of Stryve Foods, Inc. "We are confident that as new consumers try our products, the level of repeat purchases will be very high. Our brands and Bitcoin are on the rise and combining them into a sweepstakes to reward our growing and loyal consumer base reflects our commitment to category growth. We are confident in the quality of our brands, the consumer benefits they deliver, and how programs like this Bitcoin Sweepstakes can drive incremental trial and repeat ultimately supporting our growth plans and allowing us to take meaningful steps towards sustainable profitability as we scale."

Consumers can find the Company’s high-protein, zero sugar, air-dried meat snack products sold under its brands, Stryve, Vacadillos, and Kalahari, at a multitude of leading retailers across the country, including Walmart, Albertsons, HEB, Publix, Hy-Vee, Whole Foods, Sprouts, 7-Eleven, and Circle-K, as well as, online at Amazon.com, and on the Company's owned websites: stryve.com, vacadillos.com, and eatbiltong.com.

In the near future, the Company will announce more information about the Bitcoin (BTC) Sweepstakes including the dates, official rules, eligibility requirements, and how to enter.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos. Stryve sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products in order to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, convenience store, mass merchants, and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. For more information about Stryve Foods, Inc., visit www.ir.stryve.com.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “intend”, “aim”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “target”, “milestone”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “objective”, “guidance” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Stryve’s plans, strategies, objectives, targets and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements reflect Stryve’s current views and analysis of information currently available. This information is, where applicable, based on estimates, assumptions and analysis that Stryve believes, as of the date hereof, provide a reasonable basis for the information and statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stryve and its officers, employees, agents and associates. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, include: (i) the inability to achieve profitability due to commodity prices, inflation, supply chain interruption, transportation costs and/or labor shortages; (ii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination or meet financial and strategic goals, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, supply chain interruptions, the ability to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and retailers and retain its management and key employees; (iii) the risk that retailers will choose to limit or decrease the number of retail locations in which Stryve’s products are carried or will choose not to carry or not to continue to carry Stryve’s products; (iv) the possibility that Stryve may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (v) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Stryve; (vi) the possibility that Stryve may not achieve its financial outlook; (vii) risks around the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and (viii) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those projections and forward-looking statements are based.

