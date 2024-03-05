Tromba Selected by Air Canada as their exclusive Tequila.

Toronto, Canada, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Canada - Tequila Tromba, Canada's #1 Independent Tequila brand, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Air Canada as the airline's exclusive premium pour. Crafted by the legendary Tequilero, Marco Cedano, Tequila Tromba embodies the essence of Mexico's rich heritage and artisanal craftsmanship.

Renowned for its exceptional quality and taste, Tequila Tromba has been selected by Air Canada to elevate the in-flight experience for travelers worldwide. With its distinctive flavor profile and unparalleled reputation, Tequila Tromba perfectly complements Air Canada's commitment to providing passengers with the finest amenities and services.

Founded on a passion for authenticity and innovation, Tequila Tromba has quickly emerged as a leader in the spirits industry, garnering acclaim from connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike. Marco Cedano's expertise and dedication to excellence shine through in every sip of Tequila Tromba, making it a preferred choice for discerning consumers seeking an unparalleled tequila experience.

"We are honored to partner with Air Canada as their exclusive premium tequila pour and to share the exceptional craftsmanship of Tromba with travelers around the world. This collaboration represents a testament to our commitment to quality, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence," said Eric Brass, CEO at Tequila Tromba.

As Tequila Tromba continues to expand its presence globally, this partnership with Air Canada marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey. With a shared dedication to excellence and a passion for delivering unparalleled experiences, Tequila Tromba and Air Canada are poised to redefine luxury travel for passengers everywhere.

Tequila Tromba Blanco will be available in 50ML format on all Air Canada flights. For more information about Tequila Tromba and its partnership with Air Canada, please visit www.tequilatromba.com or contact Stephanie Hermosillo at stephanie.hermosillo@tequilatromba.com.

About Tequila Tromba:

Tequila Tromba is Canada's #1 Independent Tequila brand. It was founded in 2011 by an international group of young tequila lovers from Australia and Canada who teamed up with the legendary Master Tequilero - Marco Cedano. Building the brand out of their backpacks, bottle by bottle, bar by bar, they remain uniquely distiller-owned and have become one of the world’s top craft tequilas. Their entrepreneurial spirit, obsession for quality, and passion to change the way the world sees tequila has brought them to where they are today – and they look to celebrate their commitment to craftsmanship in every sip.