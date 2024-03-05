Simpleview and Visit Widget announce mobile apps made for tourism

TUCSON, Ariz., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpleview and Visit Widget have teamed up to bring destination marketing organizations (DMOs) the ultimate mobile application and visitor journey solution.



Visit Widget is an advanced, cross-device application that creates an engaging and intuitive way for visitors to research, plan, and experience their visit. Ideal for convention and visitor bureaus, DMOs, and tourism boards — the platform focuses on giving visitors an intuitive and engaging way to experience destinations.

Simpleview, the leading provider of technology and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, partnered with Visit Widget to create a seamless integration with Simpleview CRM and Simpleview CMS to highlight destination’s attractions, restaurants, hotels, and events in fully branded apps with rich features like itinerary building, digital passports, and insightful data analytics.

“We’re thrilled to announce this strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the travel technology industry,” said Erich Dahlke, Co-Owner/Product Director at Visit Widget. “This alliance merges the innovative prowess of Simpleview with the innovative tech of Visit Widget, promising unparalleled solutions for modern travelers. This collaboration will redefine convenience and efficiency in travel planning, catering to the evolving needs of tech-savvy DMOs worldwide.”

Visit Widget apps can be used on Simpleview CMS websites to engage visitors while researching and building their personalized itineraries. Information is seamlessly transferred to mobile for in-market engagement — including trails, passports, and geo-based push notifications. The entire customer journey is covered by one app.

DMOs can use the integration to:

Foster on-site visitor engagement

Provide instant communication to visitors

Highlight what the destination has to offer

Create seamless planning for travelers

“Simpleview strives to offer the best of the best when it comes to products and services,” said Greg Evans, Chief Revenue Officer at Simpleview. “Visit Widget stood out as a trusted and like-minded mobile application provider that aligned with our mutual customers and products and services and our company’s vision to be an industry-leading technology provider. As technology continues to evolve, this partnership will allow for seamless integration into Simpleview’s built-for-purpose, future-proof tourism tech stack.”

Simpleview + Visit Widget gives destinations the app they deserve, and visitors the app they want — seamless, engaging, and unique to the travel industry. Learn more about mobile apps made for tourism.

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations, and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About Visit Widget

Visit Widget is an advanced, cross-device app that creates an engaging and intuitive way for visitors to research, plan, and experience their visit to your destination. Ideal for convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and tourism boards, our platform focuses on engaging travelers while gaining valuable user data to help destinations make more informed marketing decisions.

