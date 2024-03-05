The World Wellness Show, LLC Expands Groundbreaking Educational Health and Wellness TV Show to 137 Countries to Catalyze Global Paradigm Shift 

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A trailblazer in holistic health, wellness & anti-aging educational awareness, The World Wellness Show has expanded a revolutionary TV show to 137 countries interviewing doctors to transform the world’s approach to well-being with the mission to create a paradigm shift from sick care to well care. In light of the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more opportune moment to motivate viewers to adopt a more balanced and sustainable lifestyle. The show is broadcast free in 137 countries, offering viewers a wealth of educational content to inspire a shift from traditional sick care to a focus on holistic well care. Doctors can now effectively promote their passion of holistic wellness messages worldwide. In a world where the importance of well-being is increasingly recognized, as we, the global community, take charge of ensuring this message reaches far and wide. As of 2023 the US ranks 47th among countries’ life-expectancy with a 79.4-year average lifespan. (1) Education can help viewers self-discover the transformative power of a proactive approach to wellness.

The program features renowned experts in the fields of sleep, brain-based wellness, nutrition, fitness, regenerative medicine, biohacking, mental health, holistic healing, genetic factoring, red light therapy and more. In his February 2024 interview Dr. Clint Steele, Founder of TRUCHIRO, teaches "How Stress Affects Brain Function Leading To 90% of Diseases". United, we can take charge and make sure this message travels exponentially. View free educational episodes: FENIXTV

About The World Wellness Show, LLC

Our journey began in 2018 with a clear mission: to educate and empower individuals globally on a proactive approach to health, wellness and anti-aging.

Host and founder Trish Gleason’s path to this endeavor was through her 29-year tenure as a Wealth Manager & Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist, where she was guest speaker at medical conferences and managed doctors’ financial portfolios. Her interactions with doctor-clients paved the way for her to delve into their realm of holistic medicine. Driven by deep–rooted care and passion to make a positive impact on the happiness and longevity of people worldwide, she founded The World Wellness Show.

“Our goal is to spark a paradigm shift in how we perceive and prioritize health, moving away from reactive treatments and towards proactive wellness practices.” Trish Gleason, Host {The World Wellness Show, LLC}





Dr. Tom Lankering was a 21-year holistic health TV Show Host & holistic clinic owner for 40 years in Colorado and is passionately committed to his mission to educate the world about brain-based holistic wellness. He has been a proud recipient of the “Colorado Chiropractor of the Year” award.

“We’re delighted to have BrainTap as our corporate sponsor providing access to their revolutionary brainwave technology for holistic health. Thanks to this support, doctors can schedule interviews at a discounted rate of 75%, priced at $299. This unique opportunity allows doctors to share their message on a global scale at an unprecedented cost-effective value.” Dr. Tom Lankering, {Lankering Chiropractic & Brain Wellness - Basalt Co USA}





