INMD CLASS ACTION – Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching; Contact Robbins LLP for Information

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) common stock between June 4, 2021 and October 12, 2023. InMode produces medical equipment, including devices purporting to offer body sculpting and other rejuvenation technologies.



For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: According to the complaint, defendants made material misrepresentations and omissions regarding the price at which InMode sold its devices, as well as InMode's compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company heavily discounts almost every device it sells; (ii) demand for the Company’s products was driven by InMode’s willingness to discount its products; (iii) the Company violated FDA regulations by engaging in off-label marketing and promoting products for treatment of indications for which they lack FDA approval; and (iv) the Company violated FDA regulations by failing to timely report injuries caused by its devices.

Plaintiff alleges that the truth of InMode's misstatements began to emerge just before the market closed on February 17, 2023, when an investigative publication revealed that InMode threatened some customers with legal action over complaints made about the Company’s devices and sales tactics. The customers also stated that InMode offered to replace defective products on the condition of signing confidentiality agreements with non-disparagement clauses. On this news, the price of InMode common stock declined $1.21 per share, from a closing price of $37.02 per share on February 17, 2023, to a closing price of $35.81 per share on February 21, 2023.

Then, on October 12, 2023, before the market opened, InMode lowered its full-year revenue guidance, which the Company blamed on higher interest rates, tighter leasing approval standards, and bottlenecks in loan processing. Later that same day, an investigative publication announced a forthcoming report on InMode, relating to the Company’s statements to investors about pricing flexibility of products and margin consistency. After the close of trading, the publication released a story revealing that InMode significantly discounted the prices of its devices on a routine basis throughout the class period. As a result of these disclosures, the price of InMode common stock declined $7.24 per share, or nearly 26%, from a closing price of $27.99 per share on October 11, 2023, to a closing price of $20.75 per share on October 13, 2023.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against InMode Ltd. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by April 15, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

