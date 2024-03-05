Air Filter Procurement Guide - Camfil Air Quality Specialist Dave Blackwell Outlines Action Plan

Riverdale, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procuring high-quality air filters is of utmost importance. These filters not only safeguard the health and well-being of occupants but also play a vital role in enhancing energy efficiency and prolonging the lifespan of buildings by protecting HVAC systems and other sensitive technical equipment.

Dave Blackwell, a specialist from air filtration company Camfil, has responded to this need by creating a series of videos explaining how to approach procurement for air filters. Blackwell supplemented the video format with a written guide to air filter procurement for optimum accessibility.

“Air filters may seem like a simple and straightforward product, but they are actually quite technical in nature,” says Blackwell, who has over 25 years of experience assisting companies in refining their air filtration solutions and enhancing indoor air quality, “This makes it difficult for procurement teams to identify and specify the optimum air filter for each HVAC system within their building using a spreadsheet. When procuring air filters, it’s crucial to consider more than just the initial purchase price.”

Highlights from the written guide include:

Why RFQ doesn’t work for air filters

The technical nature of air filters

Why some filters need to be changed frequently

Getting an accurate air filter quote by focusing on total cost of ownership (TCO)

Example analysis of total cost of ownership for air filters

Recommendations and action plan for commercial HVAC filter replacement

Additional air filter procurement resources

Read the full report and access Camfil’s videos on air filter procurement here.



