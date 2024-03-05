Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Luxury Home Community in Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Seven Shores, a new home community in Naples, Florida. Located just minutes from renowned Gulf Coast beaches and downtown Naples, Seven Shores includes 409 villas and single-family homes within four collections priced from the mid-$500,000s to over $1 million. The luxury home community will offer 36 new home designs ranging from 1,600 to 4,987+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 8876 Oceana Way in Naples.







“With multiple floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options offered at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, residents of Seven Shores will enjoy the best in luxury low-maintenance living with versatile designs and resort-style amenities in desirable Naples,” said Alex Martin, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. “We are excited to bring another beautiful new home community with four luxury collections to the ever-growing Collier County market.”

The four collections, Villa, Harbor, Landing, and Port, offer single-level and two-story home designs with 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 6.5 bathrooms, 2- or 3-car garages, and spacious first-floor primary bedroom suites. Floor plans include open-concept great rooms, expansive lanais to enjoy indoor-to-outdoor living, and smart home features from Toll Brothers Smart Home Technologies, including keyless front entry lock, Wi-Fi thermostat, and Wi-Fi garage control.

The community offers resort-style amenities including The Meridian, an expansive clubhouse with a social room and lounge, a separate state-of-the-art fitness center building with a group fitness area, a large resort-style swimming pool and spa, a yoga lawn with added greenspace and fire pit locations, a half basketball court, and tennis, bocce, and pickleball courts.





Residents will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping and dining along 5th Avenue, plus arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including the Naples Botanical Gardens, Sugden Regional Park, Windstar on Naples Bay Country Club, and the many surrounding white sandy beaches in the Naples area. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Collier Country School District.

Major routes, including US Highway 41, Interstate 75, and Collier Boulevard, are easily accessible from Seven Shores, offering homeowners convenient access to Marco Island, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Sarasota, Florida’s east coast, and Orlando.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are also available now in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year or in early 2025.

