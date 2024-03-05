Silly Nice Launches Premium Cannabis Brand in New York State

New York, New York, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand, is proud to announce its official launch in New York State. With a commitment to quality and inclusivity, Silly Nice is set to make waves in the cannabis industry across the state.

Following months of meticulous planning and preparation, Silly Nice is excited to roll out its premium cannabis products to consumers in New York. The brand's offerings, including Frosted Hashish Balls, Kief, and Diamond Powder, are crafted with precision and care to deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience.

"We are thrilled to bring Silly Nice to the people of New York," said LeVar Thomas, Founder of Silly Nice. "Our goal is to provide top-quality cannabis products while promoting diversity and inclusivity in the industry. With our launch in New York State, we are taking a significant step forward in achieving that vision."

Silly Nice products are currently available at select dispensaries across the state, including Curaleaf in the Hudson Valley and NugHub NY. Additionally, delivery is available in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and parts of Long Island through NugHub NY.

"We are excited to partner with reputable dispensaries like Curaleaf and NugHub NY to make Silly Nice products accessible to consumers across New York," added Thomas. "As a Black and Veteran-owned brand, we are proud to bring our unique perspective to the cannabis market and look forward to serving communities throughout the state."

As Silly Nice continues to expand its presence in New York, consumers can expect to see the brand's products available in more locations over the coming weeks.

About Silly Nice:

Silly Nice is a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand dedicated to providing premium cannabis products to consumers in New York State. Founded with a commitment to quality, inclusivity, and community, Silly Nice aims to redefine the cannabis experience while promoting diversity in the industry. To learn more about Silly Nice and its mission, visit SillyNice.com.