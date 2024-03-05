La Cerveza Más Fina, Meet El Actor Más Fino

CHICAGO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Corona family of brands has teamed up with Emmy-nominated and SAG Award-winning actor Pedro Pascal to serve as its lead brand ambassador, bringing elevated style to la playa. The campaign featuring Pascal will officially debut in May, just in time for summer, and will mark the next iteration of the Corona brand’s “La Vida Más Fina” campaign developed by MullenLowe Los Angeles. Pascal’s involvement marks a shift in tone as Corona looks to lean into its roots as a modern Latino brand.



“I think the creative around Corona has always been special, so it’s exciting to step into their vision,” Pascal said. “The La Vida Más Fina lifestyle definitely makes sense with a Corona in your hand.”

As is printed on every bottle and can, Corona is crafted to be La Cerveza Más Fina, “the Finest Beer,” and the campaign takes this philosophy a step further. Translated as “the Fine Life,” La Vida Más Fina encourages people to explore the fundamental truth that greater fulfillment and joy can be found in just about anything by simply refreshing one’s outlook and learning to let go.

“The entire Corona familia is thrilled to give an official bienvenido to Pedro as we proudly welcome him to la playa,” said Saúl Trejo, director of brand marketing at Corona. “His impact on culture is undeniable, and as we continue to celebrate our shared heritage and assert our position as a modern Latino brand, there is no better partner than Pedro Pascal.”

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram , X and Facebook . Constellation Brands is the exclusive licensee and sole producer of Corona in the United States, D.C. and Guam. Since 1925, the entire Corona portfolio has been and continues to be proudly brewed in Mexico.

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca Hard Tropical Punch, Corona Hard Seltzer and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.