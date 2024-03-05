HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Fiscal Year End Results

DRAPER, Utah, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest health savings account (“HSA") custodian, today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2024 financial results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Following the news release, HealthEquity management plans to host a conference call for investors on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET during which management will review the Company’s financial results.



HealthEquity Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2024 Results Conference Call



Date: March 19, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time Dial-In: 1-833-630-1956 (US and Canada) 1-412-317-1837 (International) Conference ID: HealthEquity, Inc. call Webcast: ir.healthequity.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s website at ir.healthequity.com.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 15 million benefit accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Putnam

801-727-1000

rputnam@healthequity.com