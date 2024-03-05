World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution

TORONTO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: WFS.PR.A) World Financial Split Corp. has declared a quarterly distribution, payable on March 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024. To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares WFS $0.00000 Preferred Shares WFS.PR.A $0.13125

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.



121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.