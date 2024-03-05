Alvotech Announces Webcast of Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024, at 8:00 am ET

Alvotech to host Capital Markets Day in Reykjavik and on-line on March 22, 2024

Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specialized in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today that it will release financial results for the full year 2023, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Following the release, Alvotech will conduct a conference call for analysts on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 8:00 am ET (12 noon GMT). Live audio of the conference call will be webcast and available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

Information on how to access the webcast or participate by conference call is posted on Alvotech’s investor website https://investors.alvotech.com and can be found under News and Events – Events and Presentations . The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the event on Alvotech’s investors’ website.

On March 22, 2024, from 2:00–4:00 pm GMT (10:00 am–12:00 pm ET), Alvotech will host a Capital Markets Day, which will also be accessible via live webcast. The event will be held at Independence Hall, Hotel Parliament, Reykjavik, Iceland. Information on how to register to attend in person or to access the live webcast is available at https://www.alvotech.com/alvotech-capital-markets-day-q2-2024 .

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech’s current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.