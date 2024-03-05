Micron Releases ‘What Makes Us Micron’ 2023 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report

BOISE, Idaho, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the release of its sixth annual diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) report, “What makes us Micron.” This publication details the company’s progress in meeting its five DEI commitments,* underscoring the pursuit of an inclusive culture that supports a diverse workforce essential for nurturing innovation and business success.



“Micron is focused on cultivating a work environment where diverse perspectives and backgrounds combine to create innovative solutions to challenging technology problems,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “This report showcases our advancements, our learnings and our vision for building an agile semiconductor workforce for the future that reflects the diverse world around us.”

In the past year, despite facing one of the most significant downturns in the memory and storage industry’s history, Micron remained dedicated to expanding access and opportunities for all. The company’s proactive approach is evident through its 10 actively engaged employee resource groups (ERGs), which saw membership grow to more than 47% among its global workforce in fiscal year 2023.

“This impressive engagement underscores the vibrant, supportive community Micron fosters,” said Vice President and Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer Fran Dillard. “Members of Micron's ERGs play a pivotal role as influential ambassadors in creating an inclusive culture for all, ensuring every team member feels valued and empowered to contribute their best ideas and work.”

STEM education and diverse talent development initiatives

Micron is at the forefront of making education and careers in engineering more accessible, breaking down barriers to entry in the semiconductor field. By investing in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education for K-12 and supporting traditional and nontraditional pathways into the industry, Micron aims to create a talent ecosystem that is more diverse and inclusive. Through the Micron Foundation initiatives, programs such as Chip Camp, Girls Going Tech, Careers in a High-Tech World and Chip Camp Junior aim to inspire students from underrepresented groups and rural backgrounds to explore STEM careers for the future.

In 2023, Micron doubled its K-12 STEM outreach programs by expanding its Chip Camp globally with new offerings in Taiwan, China, Singapore and Japan, where the foundation partnered with the Girl Scouts of Japan to host the first Chip Camp for Girl Scouts. Micron took a significant step toward inclusivity by hosting its STEM programming in Central New York, where, through a collaboration with La Liga Spanish Action League and Onondaga Community College, the Girls Going Tech forum was conducted entirely in Spanish, demonstrating Micron’s commitment to engaging students from diverse backgrounds.

Micron’s efforts include forming partnerships to support underrepresented groups with organizations like the EDGE Consortium, National Society of Black Engineers, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and Society of Women Engineers. Micron is also helping veterans transition seamlessly to a civilian career through strategic partnerships with Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF); programs associated with branches of the U.S. government such as SkillBridge, HIRE Vets Medallion Program and Hiring our Heroes; as well as with veteran organizations in the areas where we will be hiring. In addition, Micron launched the U.S.-Japan University Partnership for the Workforce Advancement and Research & Development in Semiconductors (UPWARDS) for the Future, as well as the Northwest, Northeast and minority-serving institution (MSI) university semiconductor networks. Together these programs focus on preparing a workforce that is ready for the semiconductor industry, conducting essential research and enhancing educational collaboration.

Reinforcing its commitment to diverse financial institutions

In addition to strengthening DEI internally, Micron partnered with businesses in key areas to build a more inclusive economy while supporting underrepresented communities. In fiscal year 2023, the company achieved its goal of growing fixed income investments managed by diverse financial institutions to $750 million. Micron conducted financial transactions with community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and included diverse financial institutions as underwriters in the issuance of $3.5 billion of debt to further demonstrate its dedication to societal growth. These actions align with Micron’s DEI commitment to invest in diverse financial institutions and ensure underrepresented communities have access to capital.

Awards and recognitions for its DEI efforts in 2023

Micron received noteworthy recognition from prestigious organizations last year, highlighting its commitment to creating inclusive and accessible workplaces around the world. The company was featured on Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023, acknowledged in Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index, received a gold award for Micron Japan’s DEI and LGBTQ+ activities by Pride Index Association and listed among Forbes Top Companies for Women in 2023. Micron also scored 100 on the Disability Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index in 2023.

The full Micron report, titled “What Makes Us Micron: 2023 DEI Report,” can be found at www.micron.com/dei.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

* Micron's aspirational DEI commitments are consistent with the company's determination to hire, promote and retain the best qualified individual for a given position or to select the best supplier or investment to meet its business needs.

© 2024 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact

Erica Rodriguez Pompen

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1873

epompen@micron.com



Micron Investor Relations Contact

Satya Kumar

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 450-6199

satyakumar@micron.com