Amteck and Francis Energy Partnership Breaks Ground on Second NEVI Site in Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, February 29th, 2024, Electrical contractor, Amteck, along with representatives from Francis Energy, Drive Ohio, SK Signet, and Casey’s Retail Company celebrated a groundbreaking of the future site of Ohio’s next NEVI site. The location will provide two fast charging EV stations, further expanding infrastructure for the growing number of electric vehicle drivers in the Buckeye State.

Amteck has been performing EV infrastructure work for years, but this is their first partnership with Francis Energy. Amteck’s EV Solutions Manager, Curtis Rogers stated, “We’re really excited that these NEVI projects are taking off. We want to be the first to help provide a foundation to an electrified future. It all starts with locations like this one.” Although Cridersville, OH is a small, rural community, it is located less than 1 mile from US I-75. “Pretty soon, you’ll see more and more of these fast-charging sites pop up along major US highways. Until then, people who drive EVs will need to plan their cross-country trips very carefully,” remarked Rogers. The team from SK Signet related to that difficulty. They drove an EV from their offices in Washington DC to the Cridersville location–a distance of nearly 500 miles. “In a couple of years, I think you’ll see a lot less range anxiety,” Rogers said.

The Cridersville NEVI site is located at a Casey’s General Store. The retail gas and grocery chain has made extensive efforts to provide EV charging at their locations. Although this will be their first foray into the NEVI program, the company currently boasts more than 36 EV stations–most of which have fast-charging.

Amteck leadership is looking to the future. As mentioned above, NEVI sites are not the only fast charging stations being constructed. Some gaps will be filled by the US Department of Transportation's Discretionary Grant Program, which establishes publicly accessible EV charging beyond Interstates and within communities where people live and work. The private sector has also been installing fast chargers for nearly a decade now. Amteck has managed installations of EV charging stations for a wide range of clients including Tesla, Marriott Hotels, Ford dealerships, Amazon distribution centers and more. “We’re excited,” stated Lorne Smith, Executive Vice President of Amteck, “We are looking forward to doing more of these anywhere and everywhere they are needed.”

