Allbirds Announces Completion of Two International Distributor Deals

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds Inc., a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, announced the completion of its previously announced agreements with distributor partners in Australasia and Japan.



With the completion of these agreements, Allbirds has transitioned four international regions from direct selling to a distributor model. The shift from a direct go-to-market model to a third-party distributor model is one of the key pillars under Allbirds’s previously announced Strategic Transformation Plan. In 2023, the Company transitioned to new partners in Canada and South Korea, and continues to explore distribution opportunities in other international geographies.

Effective June 1, 2024, world-renowned industry leader Goldwin Inc. will be the exclusive Allbirds distributor in Japan, bringing decades of expertise in the region. Beginning July 1, 2024, Compendium Group will be Allbirds’ first appointed Australasian distributor, focused on continuing to build brand awareness and affinity across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands, with a proven track record among breakthrough brands.

“We are proud to partner with illustrious distributors in two important regions for Allbirds,” said Annie Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds. “Goldwin is a world-class distributor and we look forward to benefiting from their regional knowledge and expertise as we build brand awareness in Japan. Australasia, including our spiritual home of New Zealand, is a significant market for our brand, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than Compendium to lead our efforts in this region.”

“From its birth, Allbirds always drew our attention for its unique sustainable approach in business and products,” said Mori Hikari, Managing Executive Officer of Goldwin Inc. “As we pride ourselves in being one of the most outdoor/sports committed, environmentally focused companies in Japan, we are extremely happy to partner with Allbirds. We believe our partnership will surely accelerate not only Goldwin’s commitment to sustainable growth but also our society’s awareness of it.”

“To represent Allbirds down under, with its deep Kiwi roots, is something we are incredibly proud and passionate to get behind. Allbirds is a consumer-driven brand that empowers the public and advocates for change in the footwear industry. This movement has inspired change for other global footwear brands. This resonates in the New Zealand and Australian market, a region where the environment and how we use our natural materials while still protecting it is important from an early age, which sparks a powerful sense of connection to the brand values and product,” said Compendium Groups CEO, Johnathan Lopes Da Silva.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds’ sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with eucalyptus fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

About Goldwin: Established in 1951 in Oyabe City, Toyama Prefecture in Japan, with the corporate philosophy "to realize a fulfilling and healthy life through sports", Goldwin develops high-performance sports/outdoor wear brands – including the original Goldwin brand, THE NORTH FACE, HELLY HANSEN, Speedo, and CANTERBURY. From research and development to planning, manufacturing, quality control and direct store sales, we strive to provide professional use, athlete-oriented products and quality store and service experience for our customers. In 2021, Goldwin announced our long-term vision "PLAY EARTH 2030" in tackling priority issues to resolve climate change and to integrate sustainability into our business model. corp.goldwin.co.jp

About Compendium Group.: Compendium Group focuses on distribution across Australasia, working with international brands that are innovative, ethical, and global leaders in their channels across the Outdoor, Surf, Sport and Active Lifestyle categories. These brands include Hydro Flask, Allbirds, OOFOS, Cotopaxi, Rumpl and Nocs Provision. They have a proven track record in building long-standing partnerships to act as the brand's custodians in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Island regions. These partnerships are carefully selected based on having a clear cause and a point of difference within their market sector. They offer an outstanding consumer-centric digital, retail, wholesale and marketplace solution that will position their partner brands at the heart of each distribution opportunity across Australasia.

Contact: press@allbirds.com



