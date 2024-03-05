Prairie Operating Co. to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Thursday, March 7, 2024

HOUSTON, TX, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP; the “Company” or “Prairie”) today announced the Company will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in celebration of Prairie’s recent listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

“We are excited and thankful for the opportunity to celebrate Prairie with the prestigious Closing Bell ceremony at Nasdaq,” stated Edward Kovalik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “This event reflects the hard work and dedication of our employees alongside the support of our investors.”

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 7, 2024. To view the broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.



About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of proven, producing oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil and natural gas resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation. To learn more, visit www.prairieopco.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Wobbe Ploegsma

wp@prairieopco.com

832.274.3449