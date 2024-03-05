5 March 2024

Avacta Group plc

(“Avacta” or “the Group” or “the Company”)

Updated Results from Single-Agent Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Peptide Drug Conjugate, AVA6000 to be Presented in a Poster at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 9, 2024

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted oncology drugs and powerful diagnostics, today announces updated clinical data from the First-in-Human Phase 1 trial of the peptide drug conjugate, AVA6000 will be presented at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California from 5-10 April 2024. The results will be presented in the Phase 1 Clinical Trials 2 Poster Session on April 9, 2024 as detailed below.

Presentation details

Title: A Phase I trial of AVA6000, a Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)-released and tumor microenvironment (TME)-targeted doxorubicin peptide drug conjugate in patients with FAP-positive solid tumors

Session Title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday 9 April 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego CA USA

Abstract Presentation Number: CT188

First Author: Udai Banerji, MD, PhD, The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

About AVA6000

AVA6000, Avacta Therapeutics’ lead oncology program, is a peptide drug conjugate consisting of doxorubicin conjugated with a peptide moiety that is specifically cleaved by fibroblast activation protein (FAP) in the tumor microenvironment (TME). FAP is selectively overexpressed in many solid tumors. The peptide moiety (pre|CISIONTM) prevents cellular entry of doxorubicin unless cleaved by FAP, thus enabling targeted delivery of doxorubicin directly to the TME.

About Avacta Group plc - https://www.avacta.com

Avacta Group is a UK-based company focused on improving healthcare outcomes through targeted cancer treatments and diagnostics.

Avacta has two divisions: an oncology biotech division harnessing proprietary therapeutic platforms to develop novel, highly targeted cancer drugs, and a diagnostics division focused on supporting healthcare professionals and broadening access to testing. Avacta’s two proprietary platforms, Affimer® and pre|CISION™ underpin its cancer therapeutics whilst the diagnostics division leverages the Affimer® platform to drive competitive advantage in its markets.

The pre|CISION™ platform modifies chemotherapy to be activated only in the tumour tissue, reducing systemic exposure and toxicity. This is achieved by harnessing an enzyme called FAP which is highly upregulated in most solid tumours compared with healthy tissues, turning chemotherapy into a “precision medicine”. The lead pre|CISION™ programme, AVA6000 a tumour activated form of doxorubicin, is in Phase 1 studies and has shown dramatic improvement in safety compared with standard doxorubicin, and early signs of clinical activity.

Affimer® is a novel biologic platform which has significant technical and commercial advantages compared with antibodies and is used both to develop advanced immunotherapies and to improve the performance of immunodiagnostics.

With a balanced business and capital allocation model: a high-value oncology pipeline supported by a revenue generating, fast-growing diagnostics business, Avacta seeks to create long-term shareholder value alongside patient benefit.

