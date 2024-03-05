Tarsus to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that Tarsus will participate in the following conferences:



Guggenheim Healthy Altitudes Summit (Telluride, CO) Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 a.m. ET



Barclays Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL) Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, and Sesha Neervannan, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 12:05 p.m. PT / 3:05 p.m. ET



Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit (Miami, FL) Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, and Sesha Neervannan, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, March 13, 2024



All dates and times listed above are subject to change. Please check the Tarsus website for the latest information. A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the events section of the Tarsus website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-03 as an investigational therapy for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

AKemp@tarsusrx.com