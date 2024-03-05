Mural Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentations at 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, investigational engineered cytokine therapies designed to address areas of unmet need for patients with a variety of cancers, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting taking place April 5-10 in San Diego. The presentations will be the first time Mural will share preclinical data from its IL-18 and IL-12 programs.



The details are as follows:

Interleukin-18 engineered for resistance to IL-18 binding protein (IL-18BP) and half-life extension to enhance its therapeutic potential

Session: Immune Modulation with Cytokines

Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PST

Location: Poster Section 4, Poster 20

Abstract #: 4076

Speaker/Lead Author: Mark Whitmore, Ph.D., Mural Oncology

Generation of tumor targeted self-assembling split IL-12 subunits for the treatment of cancer

Session: Immune Modulation with Cytokines

Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PST

Location: Poster Section 4, Poster 10

Abstract #: 4066

Speaker/Lead Author: Joshua Heiber, Ph.D., Mural Oncology

All posters will be made available at https://www.muraloncology.com/publications/ following the presentations.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining our expertise in cytokine biology and immune cell modulation and our protein engineering platform, we are developing medicines to deliver meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Our mission is to broaden the potential and reach of cytokine-based immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin, is currently in potentially registrational trials in mucosal melanoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

