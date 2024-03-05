Notable Labs to Present Two Posters at AACR 2024 on PPMP Platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable Labs, Ltd. (Nasdaq: NTBL) (“Notable”, “Notable Labs”), a clinical-stage therapeutics platform company developing a new class of cancer therapies based on its Predictive Precision Medicine Platform (PPMP), today announced that the Company will present two posters related to its PPMP platform at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024 (AACR 2024), taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.



“We expect to initiate the Phase 2 program for volasertib in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) utilizing our PPMP in Q2 2024. As we advance preparations for the study, we are pleased to share more data with the oncology community at AACR 2024 regarding our PPMP platform, including preclinical studies related to volasertib and innovation related to clinical response prediction from cryopreserved patient samples,” said Thomas Bock, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Notable Labs.

Poster Details:

Poster #1: Guided by a predictive ex vivo test: Bringing the PLK1 inhibitor volasertib back into the clinic for venetoclax-HMA relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia patients

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials Session Title: Predictive Biomarkers 4 Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT Location: Poster Section 45 Poster Board Number: 19 Published Abstract Number: 5178

Poster #2: Retrospective prediction of clinical response to standard-of-care therapies in acute myeloid leukemia by an ex vivo drug sensitivity assay using cryopreserved primary samples

Session Category: Clinical Research Session Title: Real-World Biomarkers Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 8, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT Location: Poster Section 45 Poster Board Number: 8 Published Abstract Number: 2548

The full text of the abstracts will be available on the AACR 2024 website.

The posters will be posted to the company’s website at: https://www.notablelabs.com/menu-news/publication-scientific shortly after the event.

About Notable Labs, Ltd.

Notable Labs is a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. Through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), Notable aims to predict whether or not a patient is likely to respond to a specific therapeutic. The PPMP platform is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment, potentially fast-tracking clinical development. By continually advancing and expanding the reach of the PPMP across diseases and predicted medical outcomes, Notable aims to be the leader in predictive precision medicine and revolutionize the way patients seek and receive treatments that work best for them.

Notable believes it has created a targeted and de-risked in-licensing strategy to deliver a product’s medical impact and commercial value faster, with a greater likelihood of success than traditional drug development. By transforming historical standards of care, Notable aims to create a dramatically positive impact for patients and the healthcare community. Notable is headquartered in Foster City, California. Learn more at www.notablelabs.com and follow us @notablelabs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Notable’s future operations and goals; the potential benefits of any therapeutic candidates or platform technologies of Notable; the timing of any clinical milestones of Notable’s therapeutic candidates; the cash runway of the company; and other statements that are not historical fact. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued, and are based on the then-current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Notable’s control. Notable’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to (i) uncertainties associated with Notable’s platform technologies, as well as risks associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; (ii) risks related to the inability of Notable to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and any preclinical programs; (iii) uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; (iv) risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; (v) risks associated with Notable’s future financial and operating results, including its ability to become profitable; (vi) Notable’s ability to retain key personnel; (vii) Notable’s ability to manage the requirements of being a public company; (viii) uncertainties relating to the Israel-Hamas war; (ix) Notable’s ability to obtain orphan drug designation, and the associated benefits, for any of its drug candidates; (x) Notable’s inability to obtain regulatory approval for any of its drug candidates; and (xi) changes in, or additions, to international, federal, state or local legislative requirements, such as changes in or additions to tax laws or rates, pharmaceutical regulations, and other regulations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on Form S-4, as filed with the SEC on September 1, 2023, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Notable Labs, Ltd. as filed with the SEC on November 14, 2023, and in other subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. Notable expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

