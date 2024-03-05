Foghorn Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at 2024 AACR Annual Meeting, Reflecting Advances with Multiple Potential First-in-Class Medicines, including the Selective Inhibitor of BRM, FHD-909

Poster presentation of FHD-909, a first-in-class oral BRM selective inhibitor, highlighting preclinical efficacy and safety in multiple mouse models of NSCLC; IND filing planned in Q2 2024



Oral presentation demonstrating preclinical efficacy and tolerability data for Selective CBP and Selective EP300 degraders; Significant anti-tumor activity observed, with no thrombocytopenia as historically observed with dual CBP/EP300 inhibitors

Additional poster presentation demonstrating long-acting degrader capabilities confirming up to once-a-month dosing for protein degrader programs



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that preclinical data for its pipeline programs, including the first presentation of preclinical data for FHD-909, a potential first-in-class BRM (SMARCA2) selective inhibitor will be presented at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California. In addition to the FHD-909 poster, the Company will have a symposium presentation, a town hall talk, and poster presentations on its selective CBP degrader and selective EP300 degrader programs.

“Our 2024 AACR presentations showcase the significant progress that Foghorn has made advancing multiple potential first-in-class medicines, based on our unique capabilities targeting the chromatin regulatory system” said Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foghorn. “We are excited to present new preclinical data supporting the potent activity of FHD-909, a potentially first-in-class oral BRM selective inhibitor with robust anti-tumor activity, and we look forward to continued progress with Lilly to advance it to the clinic with an IND planned in Q2 2024.”

Mr. Gottschalk added, “We will also have presentations and posters highlighting the differentiated profile of our Selective CBP and Selective EP300 degrader programs, demonstrating selective degradation resulting in significant anti-tumor activity but without the thrombocytopenia that has often been observed for dual CBP/EP300 inhibitors. In addition, we will present data highlighting our long-acting formulation capabilities that enable up to once-a-month dosing for protein degraders, which we believe meaningfully differentiate our programs and platform.”



Presentation Details

FHD-909

Poster Title: Discovery of selective BRM (SMARCA2) ATPase inhibitors for the treatment of BRG1 (SMARCA4) mutant cancers

Session: Experimental & Molecular Therapeutics

Poster Number: 3230 / 14

Session Date/Time: Monday, April 8, 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Presenter: Janice Lee, Director, Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics

CBP and EP300 Programs

Oral Presentation Title: Targeting Chromatin Regulatory Cancer Drivers with Degraders

Symposium Session: SY12 - Molecular Glues, PROTACs, and Next-Gen Degraders: Discovery and Early Preclinical Advances

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 9, 10:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Presenter: Steve Bellon, Chief Scientific Officer, Foghorn Therapeutics

Town Hall Title: Inhibit or Degrade?

Symposium Session: TM04 – Losing our inhibitions – is (protein) degradation preferred?: A chemistry in Cancer Research Working Group Town Hall Meeting

Session Date/Time: Monday, April 8, 6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. Presenter: Laura La Bonte, Senior Director, Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics

Poster Title: Identification of selective CBP degraders with robust preclinical PK, PD, efficacy and safety across solid tumor indications

Session: Experimental & Molecular Therapeutics

Poster Number: 6067 / 26

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 9, 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Presenter: Darshan Sappal, Director, Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics

Poster Title: Discovery of potent and selective EP300 degraders with anti-cancer activity

Session: Experimental & Molecular Therapeutics

Poster Number: 6064 / 23

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 9, 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Presenter: Mark Zimmerman, Principal Scientist, Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics

FHD-609

Poster Title: Long acting injectable FHD-609 micro-suspension: A potent BRD9 degrader with comparable efficacy, reduced frequency of dosing in preclinical models

Session: Experimental & Molecular Therapeutics

Poster Number: 7185 / 26

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Presenter: Mei Yun Lin, Senior Scientist, Pharmacology, Foghorn Therapeutics

The presentation and the posters will be accessible under the Science section of the Company’s website after the conference.

About FHD-909

FHD-909 (a.k.a. LY4050784) is a highly potent, allosteric and orally available small molecule that selectively inhibits the ATPase activity of BRM (SMARCA2) over its closely related paralog BRG1 (SMARCA4), two proteins that are the catalytic engines across all forms of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators of the chromatin regulatory system. In preclinical studies, tumors with mutations in BRG1 rely on BRM for BAF function. FHD-909 has shown significant anti-tumor activity across multiple BRG1-mutant lung tumors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the planned Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-909, statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

