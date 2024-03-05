Immuneering to Present Preclinical Data on Universal-RAS Program IMM-1-104 at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, announced today that it will be presenting preclinical data on its lead program IMM-1-104 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, held April 5-10 in San Diego, California.



Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Activity of IMM-1-104 alone or in combination with chemotherapy in RAS-altered pancreatic cancer models

Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

Poster Session: In Vivo Imaging and Humanized Models

Location: Poster Section 9, Poster Board #19

Abstract Number: 4195

The abstract is available on the AACR Online Program and will be published in the online Proceedings of the AACR. Following presentation, the poster will be available on the publications section of Immuneering’s website.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily deep cyclic inhibitor and will be evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

