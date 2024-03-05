Topicus.com Coöperatief U.A. and Topicus.com Inc. declare a special dividend

TORONTO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: TOI), announced today the declaration by its subsidiary Topicus.com Coöperatief U.A. (the “Coop”, and together with the Company “Topicus”) of a special dividend in the amount of €1.54 per ordinary unit (the “Coop Dividend”). As a result of its ownership in the Coop, the Company will receive approximately €127.6 million of the aggregate amount of the Coop Dividend. As such, the Company has declared a €1.54 per share special dividend payable on March 28, 2024, to all holders of its subordinate voting shares and super voting share of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2024 (the “Topicus Dividend”). The Topicus Dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).



Robin van Poelje, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Topicus is pleased to distribute a one-time special dividend in the total amount of €200 million to our shareholders. The board of Topicus has ensured sufficient liquidity to pursue our ongoing strategy of organic growth combined with strategic acquisitions.”

