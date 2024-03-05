Web Hosting Canada Acquires Mustang Technologies

MONTREAL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web Hosting Canada announces the acquisition of Mustang Technologies, a leader in web hosting, domain services, and advanced cloud solutions based in Montreal.



This acquisition marks another step in WHC’s ongoing commitment to Canadian businesses and keeps Canada’s tech landscape strong.

About WHC

Located in Montreal's Little Italy, Web Hosting Canada (known as WHC) has been empowering Canadian businesses online since 2003. Today, over 65,000 clients trust WHC with their hosting, domain names, websites, and emails.

About Mustang

Rooted in Montreal Mustang was among the first 4 providers to offer Internet access in Quebec back in 1994! Today, Mustang Technologies is known for advanced hosting, particularly with AWS and Plesk.

Merging Technologies

This acquisition merges Mustang's innovative technologies with WHC's comprehensive service offerings and WHC is excited about the potential this brings.

Emil Falcon, founder and CEO of WHC, shares his enthusiasm: “The Mustang Techno acquisition allows us to grow by integrating a reputable, regional provider into our operations while expanding our service offering across Canada.”

WHC Keeps Growing

As WHC continues to evolve, our goal remains the same: Help Canadians succeed online and anchor Canada's web hosting industry firmly in local hands. The Mustang integration marks another stride in that direction.