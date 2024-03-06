Australian Open Innovation Platform EarlyBirds On A Mission To Democratize Energy Transition Journey for Organizations

Forde, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, a frontrunner in open innovation, industry intelligence, collaboration, and innovation management, is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to guiding organizations across all business units in achieving Energy Transition, Sustainability, and Net Zero goals. For more information, visit earlybirds.io.

In an industry-first move, EarlyBirds is breaking down barriers to make Energy Transition subject matter expertise accessible to organizations, irrespective of their industry or domain focus. By combining a revolutionary platform with unparalleled subject matter expertise in Energy Transition, EarlyBirds is democratizing access to strategic insights and transformative solutions, regardless of users' domain knowledge. This democratization empowers businesses to leverage strategic insights and innovative solutions, accelerating their journey toward a sustainable future.

Central to this initiative is 'HayStach', pronounced as Haystack, an innovative product by EarlyBirds designed to provide a panoramic view of the Energy Transition landscape. Acting as a strategic lens, 'HayStach' offers unparalleled insights and identifies transformative opportunities, making Energy Transition accessible even to users without extensive domain knowledge.

EarlyBirds recognizes that achieving Energy Transition, Sustainability, and Net Zero goals demands a holistic approach. So, whether users are sustainability managers, technology leaders, finance professionals, or part of any business unit, EarlyBirds provides tailored support to guide decision-making and drive innovation.

By fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders, EarlyBirds is creating a dynamic ecosystem for organizations to explore, ideate, and implement transformative solutions. This collaborative approach ensures that every user, regardless of their background, contributes to and benefits from the collective pursuit of sustainable innovation.

In a recent collaboration with Zespri, a global leader in the kiwifruit industry known for its commitment to excellence and sustainability, EarlyBirds showcased its prowess in Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and transformative technology identification. This project with Zespri is designed to support the company in realizing its vision for sustainable operations and carbon footprint reduction across the kiwifruit supply chain.

EarlyBirds' Ecosystem Maps provide a panoramic view of strengths, weaknesses, and collaborative prospects across diverse industry domains and emerging technologies. This collaboration represents a powerful convergence of expertise that will drive positive transformation in the agriculture industry.

Kris Poria, the co-founder, and CEO of EarlyBirds, said, "EarlyBirds is dedicated to accelerating the adoption of transformative technologies that shape the future. Our collaboration with Zespri and other customers seamlessly aligns with our mission for sustainability."

Jeff Penrose, the co-founder, and COO of EarlyBirds, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Collaborating with customers like Zespri is a testament to our commitment to driving impactful change. This engagement represents a powerful convergence of expertise that will drive positive transformation in the industry."

Companies ready to implement market-changing innovations in their manufacturing and supply chains are urged to sign up for the EarlyBirds platform as Early Adopters by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

EarlyBirds’ ‘HayStach’ product transforms the understanding of industry innovations and capabilities from a sustainability point of view including the identification of high-potential innovators to the use cases across different industry sectors. Access to this information provides opportunities for all the business stakeholders to understand the potential of various capabilities without any specific subject matter expertise. This could be the game changer to enable organizations to quickly understand and start implementing sustainability initiatives specifically using open innovations to further reduce the dependency on internal resources.

EarlyBirds is a pioneering innovation intelligence platform adept at identifying and accessing transformative technologies through Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Open Innovation. Their unique capabilities empower organizations to strategically engage with industry innovations, enhancing competitiveness and accelerating growth via its platform and supporting frameworks, including the Challenger and Explorer programs.

The Explorer Program is designed for businesses who need innovation as a service to supplement existing innovation programs, or to conduct innovation projects as required. The Challenger Program aims to solve one business or technical challenge at a time and search for relevant innovators that meet the business, technical, and commercial, risk requirements.

Individuals, scientists, and startups working on innovative solutions to facilitate Energy Transition are urged to sign up for the EarlyBirds platform as Innovators by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

