Wolters Kluwer releases 2023 Annual Report

Alphen aan den Rijn – March 6, 2024 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader of professional information, software solutions, and services, today published its 2023 Annual Report, available on the Wolters Kluwer website. The Annual Report provides detailed insights into Wolters Kluwer’s financial and non-financial performance during 2023, including the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements.

Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board, commented: “The passion and commitment of our global team allowed us to deliver on our goals. Achievements included the creation of our new Corporate Performance & ESG division, plans to advance our own sustainability performance, and investments in advanced technology, such as Artificial Intelligence. We are focused on delivering value for our customers, offering rewarding careers for our employees and generating returns for shareholders.”

In addition to the company’s regular reporting, this year's Annual Report includes Wolters Kluwer’s initial double materiality assessment, conducted in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) guidelines. The company also provides expanded details on material sustainability matters. This includes its full scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The sustainability statements are structured following ESRS guidelines, in preparation for compliance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and ESRS for the future 2024 Annual Report.

An XBRL version in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is available on the website.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The 2023 financial statements, as included in the 2023 Annual Report, will be proposed for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 8, 2024.

The full AGM agenda with explanatory notes and the convocation notice are available on the Wolters Kluwer website. The agenda includes a proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2023 financial year of €2.08 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of €1.36 per ordinary share. The agenda will include proposals to appoint Mr. David Sides and to reappoint Mr. Jack de Kreij and Ms. Sophie Vandebroek as members of the Supervisory Board. The agenda will also include an amendment of the Articles of Association and a proposal to adopt the remuneration policy for the members of the Supervisory Board.

The AGM will be held in a hybrid format, enabling shareholders to attend, ask questions, and vote virtually or in person.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Paul Lyon

Senior Director, External Communications

Global Branding, Communications & Marketing

Wolters Kluwer

Mobile: +44 7765 391 824

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Investor Relations Contact

Meg Geldens

Vice President

Investor Relations

Wolters Kluwer

Tel:+31 172 64 1407

Meg.Geldens@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by global pandemics, such as COVID-19; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

