Apparel Group and Nykaa Kickstart GCC Expansion with First Nysaa Store in Dubai

Nysaa's omnichannel platform boasts over 150 brands and more than 10,000 products

Expansion strategy aims to establish 100 new stores within the GCC region over the upcoming five years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apparel Group, a leading retail conglomerate in the GCC, and Nykaa, India’s largest, multi-billion-dollar omni-channel beauty retailer, proudly celebrated the grand opening of their inaugural Nysaa store in the GCC region at City Centre Mirdif on Friday, 1st March 2024. This significant event marked the successful beginning of a joint venture setup signed by two retail giants, blending Apparel Group's retail prowess in the GCC region with Nykaa's beauty expertise to offer a carefully curated, world-class shopping experience for consumers in Dubai.

The official inauguration of the store was graced by Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder & Chairwoman, Apparel Group, Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder & CEO, Nykaa, and Selina Ved, Founder NESSA & Co-founder and Director Nysaa. The store launch symbolized the fruition of their joint vision for a new era of beauty retail. The ceremony was the highlight of a day filled with glamour, starting with a mesmerising flash mob. This performance captivated attendees with their artistry before making their way to the Nysaa store.

Nysaa Beauty Store proudly presents a curated selection of renowned international brands, including Kylie Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, Peacefull, Stila, Augustinus Bader, Foreo, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Rahua, Oribe, Dr. Barbara Strum, and an array of other prestigious names. The store spread across 2,436 sqft features dedicated beauty advisors who provide personalized one-on-one assistance, ensuring each customer receives tailored guidance to meet their specific beauty needs. Experience the Nysaa Booth, a designated content creation area where patrons can unleash their creativity while showcasing their unique beauty styles. Moreover, customers can accumulate Club Apparel points with every in-store purchase, enhancing their shopping experience with rewarding benefits.

The event was further highlighted by appearances from renowned international celebrity makeup artists Fady Kataya and Bouba, aka Hamza Slim. Kataya, a distinguished figure in the beauty industry with a prestigious beauty lounge and academy (Fady Kataya Beauty lounge in Beirut, Lebanon), is celebrated for his work with celebrities like Nancy Ajram and Yara. Meanwhile, Bouba is acclaimed for his extraordinary makeup artistry, having worked with stars such as Haifa Wehbe, Ahlam, and Latifa. The evening was enriched with valuable makeup tips and tricks, a session offering a dynamic makeup challenge, culminating in an exclusive meet and greet session. These special additions brought an exclusive flair to the grand opening, making it an unforgettable experience for all guests.

Underlining the store's ambition to become a central hub for beauty in the region, the celebration was a gathering of beauty enthusiasts, with over 200 key industry leaders in fashion, beauty & lifestyle segments, media representatives, VIP customers, and key partners in attendance.

Reflecting on the successful launch, Selina Ved, Founder NESSA & Co-founder and Director Nysaa, shared, “The opening of our very first Nysaa store in Dubai is a significant milestone, showcasing the powerful synergy between Apparel Group's leadership in retail and Nykaa's pioneering beauty innovations. The enthusiastic embrace from the community not only validates our strategy but also emboldens our commitment to redefine beauty retail across the GCC. This collaboration reflects our joint ambition to enhance the shopping experience, combining global beauty trends with regional insights. Looking to the future, I'm thrilled about the opportunities to extend this unique retail proposition beyond the GCC, offering customers everywhere access to an unmatched beauty experience.”

Commenting on the landmark moment, Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder & CEO, Nykaa, added, “Nysaa’s first store in Dubai marks a significant milestone in our international foray. Our partnership with Apparel Group is a powerful collaboration of Nykaa’s beauty leadership in India and their retail expertise in the GCC region. It is a manifestation of our shared commitment to enhancing beauty retail for the GCC region. Having garnered tremendous love and trust among Indian consumers for more than a decade, we are looking forward to recreating an exceptional beauty shopping experience, online and offline, for the discerning consumers of the GCC.”

Nysaa is a joint venture with Dubai-based Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, and Nykaa, India’s largest, digital first beauty behemoth. The alliance aims to create an omni-channel multi retail brand with over 100 stores in the GCC with Nykaa holding 55% stake in the new entity and Apparel Group 45% stake.

The grand opening of Nysaa by Apparel Group and Nykaa marks a significant moment in the beauty retail industry, promising a future where beauty is not just sold but celebrated in all its forms.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Nysaa

Nysaa, an omnichannel beauty retail concept, is the latest venture born from the strategic partnership between Apparel Group, a leading a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, and Nykaa, India’s foremost beauty and fashion destination. Located in the heart of Dubai at City Centre Mirdif, Nysaa marks a new chapter in omnichannel beauty retail, offering an unparalleled assortment of beauty products, from global favorites to niche and emerging brands. Nysaa is dedicated to providing a curated beauty experience that caters to the diverse needs and preferences of the modern consumer, blending in-store engagement with digital convenience to redefine beauty shopping. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Nysaa is set to become the go-to destination for beauty enthusiasts across the GCC and beyond, embodying the vision of its founders and pushing the boundaries of traditional beauty retail.

About NYKAA

At Nykaa, we share one vision - to bring inspiration and joy to people everywhere, every day. Born out of a desire to make beauty a mainstream choice, the Nykaa journey began in 2012 as a digitally native, consumer-tech company. Falguni Nayar’s entrepreneurial leap with Nykaa, tapped into an underserved beauty retail market, disrupting the ecosystem and putting India in the global spotlight. Today, Nykaa has expanded its offerings to include lifestyle and B2B by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore.

Over the years, Nykaa has steadily captured the hearts of Indian consumers, ushering visits to both its online and 174 offline destinations and building loyal communities through engaging and educational content. Nykaa continues to build its house of brands with a sharp focus on innovation and consumer delight. Beauty brands such as Kay Beauty, Nykaa Naturals, Nykaa Cosmetics, and Wanderlust and fashion brands such as Nykd, Gajra Gang, Likha, RSVP and Pipa Bella, have become household names, as they consistently deliver on inspiration and high performing products to the consumers.

Nykaa’s unwavering commitment to authenticity and customer centricity has made it the retailer of choice for international brands entering India. Nykaa’s Global Store, a gateway into the world of coveted international brands, leverages the company’s proven supply chain and marketing capabilities to offer a truly seamless shopping experience.

For its role in building India’s beauty and lifestyle retail markets, Nykaa has been awarded several Indian and International accolades. Nykaa has been recognized as the Consumer Company of the Year by VCCircle Awards in 2024 and was proudly featured in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies List. Nykaa's products are 100% authentic and sourced directly from the brand or authorized retailers. Through engaging and educational content, digital marketing, social media influence, robust CRM strategies, and the Nykaa Network community platform, Nykaa has built a loyal community of millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts.

