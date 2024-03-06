SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 March 2024 at 9:30 am





Sampo issues outlook statement for 2024

Sampo Group has this morning announced new financial targets for the 2024–2026 strategic period. Subsequently, the Group is issuing a first outlook statement for 2024.

Sampo Group is expected to deliver a combined ratio in 2024 that meets the 2024-2026 annual target of below 85 per cent, including an assumed discount rate benefit of 2 percentage points.



